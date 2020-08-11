Sport / Other Sport

Top Seed Open

Johanna Konta hit by palpitations as she loses in Lexington

Third-seeded Briton needs medical attention in opening round of the Top Seed Open

11 August 2020 - 17:04 Arvind Sriram
Johanna Konta. Picture: REUTERS
Johanna Konta. Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — Johanna Konta says she was hit by heart palpitations during her 6-4 6-4 loss to unseeded Czech Marie Bouzkova in the opening round of the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky, on Monday.

The third-seeded Briton needed medical attention just minutes into the contest before she felt well enough to continue.

“My heart rate shoots up for no reason,” said the world No 15. “I didn't have a long point. I wasn’t gassing in any way in my lungs.

“It actually goes up and stays there so it makes me a bit lightheaded, I just needed to see the doctor and the physio.

“It was very high when they came out. I was having all the checks. I am as fit as a fiddle, but it can happen. It took a while to settle down, but then it did, and I was able to concentrate on the tennis.”

Konta said it was not the first time she had experienced the problem.

“We don’t know why it happens. It’s been under stressful situations, in no stress situations. We just don’t know. It’s been sporadic,” Konta said.

“It’s not ideal. I am going to have another ECG [electrocardiogram] and see what protocols we can take. It’s probably not going to happen again for another year or something. I’m not too worried, no.”

The Top Seed Open is the first WTA Tour event in the US since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the circuit in March.

Reuters

