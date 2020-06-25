Sport / Other Sport

Tennis SA will not make same mistakes as Djokovic exhibition event

CEO Richard Glover says guidelines must be carefully followed at tennis events

25 June 2020 - 15:07 Liam Del Carme
Novak Djokovic poses during a photo shoot at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria. Picture: ISSEI KATOL/REUTERS
Novak Djokovic poses during a photo shoot at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria. Picture: ISSEI KATOL/REUTERS

Though the government is yet to provide all the do’s and don’ts around the sport’s return to play‚ Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover says his organisation will avoid the indecent haste which saw Novak Djokovic’s exhibition tournament come to a farcical end last weekend.

The world No 1 tested positive on Tuesday days after he hosted some of the game’s top players in the Adria Tour exhibition event in the Balkans.

Djokovic has been roundly criticised for hosting an event during the Covid-19 pandemic‚ which also saw positive results for Grigor Dimitrov‚ Viktor Troicki and Borna Coric in the tournament held in Serbia and Croatia.

Though Tennis SA does not organise tournaments that attract the game’s top practitioners‚ they do have events that have been put on ice as a result of the pandemic. They want their players to return to action but will wait for government approval before a ball is served.

“It muddies the waters because now people think tennis must be dangerous‚” Glover said of the Adria Tour event. “You have to see some of the pictures of what they were doing‚ like going to nightclubs‚ playing basketball and wrestling with each other.

“They had a great time. No social-distancing protocols at all. It was because of everything else but tennis [that caused the spread of the virus]. We operate under very strict guidelines. We are going to make sure that everyone complies with the guidelines‚” he said.

While Wimbledon has been cancelled‚ the US Open and Roland Garros (the French Open) are scheduled for August and September.

Glover believes the events that unfolded in the Balkans should not be used as a test case for how tournaments are likely to be organised.

“There is another tournament‚ a UTR [Universal Tennis Rating] event taking place in the US and they are following the guidelines very carefully and there have been no issues there.

“They have some big name players taking part like Stefanos Tsitsipas and I think they are using that as the model for other tournaments further down the line like the US Open.”

Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19 after Adria Tour

Three other players have also tested positive, with the rest of the Balkan tour now cancelled
Sport
2 days ago

Covid-19-positive Novak Djokovic ‘deeply sorry’ for holding event before big crowd

‘It's not surprising how many people have tested positive after seeing some of the images of the players’ party and the kid’s day. There was no ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Covid-19-positive Novak Djokovic ‘deeply sorry’ ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Durban July no longer in jeopardy after Gold ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
How Rassie masked illness at the 2019 Rugby World ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Suspended CEO Moroe accuses Cricket SA of ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Japan’s Rugby World Cup a huge economic success
Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.