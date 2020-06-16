Sport / Other Sport

tennis

New York governor gives US Open green light

16 June 2020 - 19:35 Frank Pingue
A general view of Arthur Ashe stadium, a US Open venue in the Queens borough of New York, the US. Picture: MIKE STROBE/AFP
New York — New York governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday gave the green light for the US Open to be held from August 31-September 13 without fans as part of the state’s reopening from shutdowns related to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Cuomo said on Twitter the US Tennis Association (USTA) will take “extraordinary precautions” to protect players and staff at the Grand Slam tournament, including robust testing, additional cleaning and extra locker room space.

While a number of top players had expressed concerns about attending the tournament due to the novel coronavirus, the USTA had said it hoped to go ahead with the event so long as it got approval from the state.

No professional tennis tournaments have been held since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has left the sport’s calendar in tatters, and the shutdown will extend until August.

Wimbledon was cancelled altogether while the French Open has been moved to September and is due to start one week after the scheduled US Open men’s final.

World No 1 Novak Djokovic and reigning US Open men’s champion Rafa Nadal are among the players who have expressed concerns about attending the New York tournament.

Australian Nick Kyrgios on Monday blasted the USTA for being “selfish” by pressing ahead with the US Open on its original dates from August 31-September 13.

Nadal said earlier in June he would not travel to the US Open in present circumstances, while Djokovic said playing the event in 2020 would be impossible given “extreme” protocols that would be in place.

The US Open is held annually in New York City, which has been hit hard by the pandemic. The USTA’s Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre was even turned into a temporary hospital to help in the battle against the virus.

The 2019 US Open drew an all-time attendance record of nearly 740,000 fans and the event is the engine that drives the governing USTA.

Reuters

