SA's Dylan Frittelli claimed his maiden PGA Tour victory on Sunday by winning the John Deere Classic in Illinois after a brilliant final round seven-under 64.

Frittelli‚ 29‚ ended on 21-under par to win by two strokes over America’s Russell Henley thanks to his bogey-free round.

Victory earned him a place in this week’s British Open at Royal Portrush in Ireland. The PGA Tour chartered a jet to take 13 late qualifiers and their caddies to Ireland on Sunday night.

His nerveless display‚ a result of months of work with San Diego-based sports psychologist Jay Brunza‚ allowed Frittelli to free his mind from stresses he admitted had been worrying him in previous weeks.

After battling to earn his PGA Tour card for 2019‚ as well as knowing his European Tour exemptions were coming to an end after two victories in 2017‚ Frittelli had a lot on his mind. But at the John Deere he was able to put those distractions aside.

He started the final round two shots off the lead but birdied the first three holes to make a fast start. Further birdies at the eighth‚ 10th and 11th piled pressure on the rest of the field and when he birdied the par-five 17th after twice backing away from his drive‚ the job was done.