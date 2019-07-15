There were attempts to assassinate me, Jacob Zuma tells inquiry

Former president Jacob Zuma told the state capture inquiry on Monday that there had been numerous attempts to kill him, including in early 2019.

Zuma spoke of an attempt to assassinate him in a stadium in KwaZulu-Natal and attempts to poison him.

“I have survived attempts to kill me … people [were] looking to poison me or being instructed by their handlers to do so.”

Zuma said, finally, that he was poisoned.

The former president spent almost three hours on Monday morning telling the commission about a plan to discredit him through intelligence organisations and spies in the ANC since the early 1990s.

He told the commission that recently in Durban, there was an event where the “maskandies” [Zulu folk musicians] wanted to fill a stadium.

“They wanted to murder me inside the stadium … They planned to murder me.

“What saved my life is because I did not go there. There were people sent from outside the country to come and kill me. But I have been patient to not say anything, but I have been provoked.”

Zuma had asked to give his own address before he is questioned by evidence leaders, following the recent testimony of nine witnesses, including current and former ministers Pravin Gordhan, Fikile Mbalula, Barbara Hogan and Ngoako Ramatlhodi. The inquiry believes their evidence implicates Zuma in alleged state capture.

