National

There were attempts to assassinate me, Jacob Zuma tells inquiry

‘There were people sent from outside the country to come and kill me. But I have been patient to not say anything, but I have been provoked.’

15 July 2019 - 13:48 Genevieve Quintal
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives to testify at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on July 15 2019. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives to testify at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on July 15 2019. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Former president Jacob Zuma told the state capture inquiry on Monday that there had been numerous attempts to kill him, including in early 2019. 

Zuma spoke of an attempt to assassinate him in a stadium in KwaZulu-Natal and attempts to poison him. 

“I have survived attempts to kill me … people [were] looking to poison me or being instructed by their handlers to do so.”

Zuma said, finally, that he was poisoned. 

The former president spent almost three hours on Monday morning telling the commission about a plan to discredit him through intelligence organisations and spies in the ANC since the early 1990s. 

He told the commission that recently in Durban, there was an event where the “maskandies” [Zulu folk musicians] wanted to fill a stadium.

“They wanted to murder me inside the stadium … They planned to murder me. 

“What saved my life is because I did not go there. There were people sent from outside the country to come and kill me. But I have been patient to not say anything, but I have been provoked.”

Zuma had asked to give his own address before he is questioned by evidence leaders, following the recent testimony of nine witnesses, including current and former ministers Pravin Gordhan, Fikile Mbalula, Barbara Hogan and Ngoako Ramatlhodi. The inquiry believes their evidence implicates Zuma in alleged state capture. 

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Jacob Zuma admits he inspired Guptas to start ‘progressive media force’

While noting that he named the ‘New Age’ paper, Zuma insists he ‘never did anything unlawful’ with the Gupta family
National
1 hour ago

I have been linking the dots in the conspiracy against me, Jacob Zuma tells inquiry

The former president has alleged that there were spies within the ANC that were working with intelligence organisations to remove him
National
3 hours ago

I was targeted because I had information on ANC spies, Jacob Zuma says

‘This conspiracy against me has … come in different forms,’ the former president said at the Zondo commission of inquiry
National
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Get ready for a lie-detector test — Ramatlhodi’s ...
National
2.
Now Eskom’s treasurer has quit
National
3.
There were attempts to assassinate me, Jacob Zuma ...
National
4.
‘Hands off Zuma’ supporters gather near state ...
National

Related Articles

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: D-Day for Jacob Zuma at state capture commission

Politics

Judge Raymond Zondo accepts Jacob Zuma has reservations about commission

National

Thuli Madonsela’s probes part of anti-Zuma plan, former president says

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.