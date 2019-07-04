South Africans chasing glory at the Tour de France

Eighteen years since Robbie Hunter became the first South African to ride the Tour de France, two of his countrymen and one SA team will represent the nation at the 106th edition of La Grande Boucle.

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) and Reinhardt Janse van Rensburg (Team Dimension Data) will line up for the first stage in Brussels for their seventh and fifth Tours respectively, each hoping to become the second South African after Hunter to win a stage as an individual.

Impey has a stage win to his name, the team time trial on the fourth stage in 2013, a win that set him up to eventually pulling on the leader’s jersey for the sixth and seventh stages. Impey goes into the Tour as the leader of an Australian team that has been built around supporting Englishman Adam Yates as he attempts to win the race.

“Daryl will be our captain on the road,” said Matt White, head sports director at Mitchelton-Scott, of the team selection. “He is the oldest and most experienced, and he is no stranger to the Tour de France and how we operate and I have a lot of faith in him and his decision-making.

"Besides being a super teammate, and one that has been part of many of our successes over the years, he is a guy that can be looking for opportunities throughout the month for a stage win.”

Those opportunities will come on some of the “lumpy” stages in one of the toughest Tours in years. Just seven of the 21 stages are designated “flat” with five described as “hilly” by the organisers.

Ryan Gibbons, Team Dimension Data’s young South African rider who took three top 10 places in the Giro d’Italia in May and is being groomed as a future Tour competitor, said some of those stages could suit Impey, Janse van Rensburg and his Norwegian teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen.