SA team plans for ‘something special’ at Tour de France

It took the toughest of decisions to choose the team for what Team Dimension Data founder Doug Ryder believes is the toughest Tour de France in some years.

Ryder on Tuesday announced an eight-man squad that will be without British superstar Mark Cavendish and Louis Meintjes, the SA star-in-waiting, for the 106th Tour, which starts in Brussels on Saturday.

Cavendish has been struggling to find form this season, a legacy of his struggles with the Epstein-Barr virus over the past few years, while Meintjes has not recovered sufficiently from breaking his wrist at the Tour of California in May.

The team has an all-round look to it for La Grande Boucle, with a sprinkling of classics riders and with an eye on stage wins. The two stand-outs in the squad could be Norwegian Edvald Boasson Hagen, the three-time Tour stage winner, and Czech Roman Kreuziger, the latter having four top-10 finishes on general classification (GC) to his name.

SA will be represented by Reinardt Janse van Rensburg on the squad.

“We won’t be going for the GC,” said Ryder. “As a strategy we will go as an opportunistic team to try and win stages. We’ve had a good year, but it hasn’t been great. We have some great riders in [Michael] Valgren and Kreuziger. We’ve had some top 10s, some podiums and some wins.

“We did expect more and wanted to have a better classics season, but the plan now is to do something special at the Tour de France.

“Louis unfortunately was not able to be considered for selection after not yet having recovered sufficiently from the wrist fracture he sustained during the Tour of California. He continues to be closely monitored by our medical staff and will return to racing in due course.”

Ryder admitted that Meintjes’ accident and injury had been “hugely frustrating”, but they did not want to take the risk of him crashing again with a wrist that was barely healed.

Liverpudlian Steve Cummings admitted he did not expect to be included, although the team would have been influenced by his ability to win on some of the bumpier stages with rolling hills, as he did on stage seven in 2016. His win on stage 14 of the Tour on Mandela Day in 2015 was one of the great moments for the first African-registered team to take part in the race.

“I was pleasantly surprised about the Tour selection, I wasn’t expecting that. I’m very grateful to the team again for the opportunity to go to the Tour and I’m looking forward to the challenge. I think it’s a pretty open Tour, there are a lot of chances to be aggressive and I think it suits the team that we have very well,” said Cummings.

With no Cavendish to look after in the final sprint, Janse van Rensburg will relish the opportunity to go for a stage win himself in his fifth Tour, while sprinter Giacomo Nizzolo brings the experience of seven Giro d’Italias with him to his debut Tour.

“I’m really looking forward to starting another Tour de France, it will be my fifth Tour this year. I think that we’ve got a good team to target for stage wins and there are some good stages that suit me. So I’m really looking forward to this year’s tour again, three weeks of racing in the heat so I’m just completing my final preparations for that at the moment,” said Janse van Rensburg.

The rest of the team is made of Dane Valgren, winner of the 2018 Amstel Gold Race, countryman Lars Bak, who will play a support role in his eighth Tour, and American Ben King, who won two stages of 2018’s Vuelta a Espana and finished 24th overall, his best performance yet in a grand tour.

“I finally got the call that I’ve been waiting for,” said King. “For many Americans the Tour is the only race that they know so it’s a huge deal. I can finally tell everyone who asks every year: ‘Yes, I’ll be there’. It’s a massive honour but also a huge responsibility, there’s really nothing like it.”

Team: Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway), Lars Bak (Denmark), Steve Cummings (UK), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (SA), Ben King (US), Roman Kreuziger (Czech Rep), Giacomo Nizzolo (Italy), Michael Valgren (Denmark)