Chris Froome helps launch Team Ineos ahead of Tour de Yorkshire

London — Chris Froome helped officially launch Team Ineos on Wednesday, ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire, as the former Team Sky plot to build on a decade of success.

Chemicals giant Ineos, founded by Britain’s richest man, Jim Ratcliffe, confirmed its takeover of the British outfit in March after Sky announced it would end a 10-year commitment.

Deep-pocketed Team Sky won six Tour de France titles in the past seven years and racked up eight Grand Tour victories in total but were mired in controversy for using special exemptions to administer drugs that can enhance performance.

“This is a momentous day for the team, our fans and cycling in general,” said team principal Dave Brailsford. “We are hugely excited about the future with Ineos at the helm.”

Environmental protesters are expected to line the route of the four-day Tour de Yorkshire, beginning on Thursday, to voice their anger at Ineos’s record on fracking and plastics.

Wednesday’s media conference was held far from the public gaze in a pub in North Yorkshire.

Brailsford defended the new owners of his cycling team, speaking alongside Ratcliffe and four-time Tour de France winner Froome, who unveiled the new team kit.