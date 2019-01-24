Woods fit and raring to prowl the golf courses of the world

Twelve months ago, Woods did not know what to expect as he returned here in his attempt to come back from a near twoyear injury absence. He eventually finished 23rd.

It took just three events to silence those critics when Woods fell one shot shy of forcing a play-off in the Valspar Championship. Woods then led,

albeit for two holes, during the final round of the Open Championship at Carnoustie while he drew record crowds to Bellerive when he got himself into contention a few weeks later at the PGA Championship.

Woods finally ended a more than five-year winless drought at the Tour Championship in suburban Atlanta.

“My expectations are now way different to a year ago,” he said on Tuesday.

“I know what my body can and cannot do. So last year was very fluid and it was like trying to hit a moving target.

“It was quite interesting to try and figure it all out as the year progressed. This year I have a great understanding of what I can and can’t do. There’s not [the] uncertainty that I had going into the year last year after what I did at the end of last year.

“Playing seven out of nine weeks was quite a bit. Body held up better than I thought it would, even though I got pretty tired at the end. Overall, it held up pretty good.”

Woods revealed his back now feels so strong he spent part of his off-season deep-sea diving in the Bahamas and off the coast of Florida.

“One of the best things I did in the off-season was get back into diving again and be able to do some spear fishing and free driving is something that I truly missed. Even tank diving, I haven’t tank-dived in years. I just couldn’t afford to have that weight on my back and compressing my disk and my disk was already screwed up.

“So whenever you put any weight on it, it made it worse. I haven’t tank-dived in years and to be able to do that again, to be able to get in the water and free dive, put the fins on and load the body up and drop down like that, that was something I truly missed. I love being in the water,” he said.

Woods’ only health issue is struggling with a head cold, something he picked up from one of his children.

Woods will play the opening two rounds in the company of Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau.

