New Tiger burns bright — to fans’ delight

North Carolina — The most memorable scene in golf in 2018 was not the conclusion to a Major championship, but rather the sight of a frenzied gallery swarming over the final fairway as a familiar figure stood on the brink of a win some doubted would ever come.

Tiger Woods had gone more than five years without a victory when he rolled into Atlanta for the Tour Championship, the September season-ender on the PGA Tour that often ranks as one of the most boring events on the schedule. Not this time, though, thanks to the game’s transcendent figure. As the saying goes, Tiger does not just move the needle, he is the needle.

It had already been a successful year for 14-times Major winner Woods, simply by being able to compete without pain again after a successful April 2017 spinal fusion that rectified a potentially career-ending back injury. Woods had already threatened to win several times, including at the final two Majors, dispensing any doubts as to whether he could be competitive again after being stricken with pain from 2014 to 2017.

It seemed every fan at East Lake was willing him to victory, and when he hit his approach to the final green it was all but a done deal. As thousands of fans flooded the fairway in a scene reminiscent of British Opens of yesteryear, Woods almost disappeared into the sea of humanity. He was clearly moved by all the love, at 42 almost coming over as a man of the people.

Well, maybe not quite an Arnold Palmer-like man of the people, but, nonetheless, here was a remarkable transformation, fashioned, no doubt, by the humility that comes from dealing with adversity.

The victory, Woods’s 80th on the PGA Tour, brought him within two of the all-time record held by Sam Snead, a far more attainable mark than the 18 Major titles of Jack Nicklaus.