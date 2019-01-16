Sport / Other Sport

Frances Tiafoe knocks out Kevin Anderson in second round of Australian Open

The South African 2018 Wimbledon finalist took a medical time-out midway through the four-set match

16 January 2019 - 11:40 Jonathan Barrett and Ian Ransom
Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 16, 2019. Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. reacts during the match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson. Picture: REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
Melbourne — Australian Open fifth seed Kevin Anderson lost his second-round match to Frances Tiafoe 4-6 6-4 6-4 7-5, in a major upset on the third day of the Grand Slam on Wednesday.

The Wimbledon finalist took a medical time-out midway through the four-set match before becoming the highest-ranked player to be ousted from the first major of the year.

After sealing match point against the South African, Tiafoe slapped his right bicep, thumped his chest and roared at the terraces.

"It means the world to me, I lost to Kevin three times last year. I would love to get to the second week of a Slam and if you guys get behind me like you did again, then it's going to be pretty easy for me," Tiafoe said.

American Tiafoe, ranked 39th in the world, will play Italy's Andreas Seppi in the third round, which will at least equal his best performance at a Grand Slam, having made the third round of Wimbledon in 2018.

Reuters

Serena ready to claim her first Slam as a mum in Australia

Frenchman Mouratoglou says the American tennis great is in 'decent shape'
Sport
2 days ago

Firebrand Bernard Tomic blasts Davis Cup skipper Hewitt

Tomic launches an attack after being bundled out of Melbourne Park
Sport
15 hours ago

Gritty Andy Murray fights to the end at Australian Open

The three-time Grand Slam champion battles Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut for five sets before bowing out
Sport
1 day ago

