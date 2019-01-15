Sport / Other Sport

Gritty Andy Murray fights to the end at Australian Open

Defending champion Federer cruised into the second round with a 6-3 6-4 6-4 win over Uzbek Denis Istomin

15 January 2019 - 05:02 Agency Staff
Britain's Andy Murray looks dejected after losing the match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut at the Melbourne Arena in Melbourne, Australia, January 14 2019. Picture: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLS
Britain's Andy Murray looks dejected after losing the match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut at the Melbourne Arena in Melbourne, Australia, January 14 2019. Picture: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLS

Melbourne — Five-time finalist Andy Murray fell in a five-set thriller against Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut in the opening round of the Australian Open on Monday, while top contenders Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal recorded comfortable victories.

Struggling with a chronic hip injury, three-time Grand Slam champion Murray had the Melbourne crowd roaring when he came back from two sets down before losing 6-4 6-4 6-7(5) 6-7(4) 6-2 in a little more than four hours.

“If this was my last match, it was an amazing way to end,” the 31-year-old Scot said. “I gave everything I had — it wasn’t enough tonight.”

In an emotional news conference on Friday, Murray said the Australian Open could be his last tournament, but after the match he left ajar the door for a return in 2020.

“If I want to go again, I’ll need to have a big operation, which there’s no guarantee I’ll be able to come back from anyway, but I’ll give it my best shot,” he said.

He would decide on further surgery that could end his career “within a week”.

Defending champion Federer cruised into the second round with a 6-3 6-4 6-4 win over Uzbek Denis Istomin. “I’m very happy with my first round, to be honest,” Federer said. “It ’s been great. I felt the ball really good.”

Federer won the last two tournaments at Melbourne Park in a late career resurgence and is angling for a 21st Major victory. His achievements put him on par with six-time winners Novak Djokovic and Roy Emerson. Nadal, 17 times a Grand Slam winner, powered past local hope James Duckworth 6-4 6-3 7-5 to kickstart his campaign. American John Isner became the first top-10 player to bite the dust, stunned by compatriot Reilly Opelka 7-6(4) 7-6(6) 6-7(4) 7-6(5).

The victory was world No 97 Opelka’s first in the main draw of a Grand Slam. Meanwhile, Caroline Wozniacki started her title defence with a 6-3 6-4 win over Belgian Alison van Uytvanck. World No 2 Angelique Kerber moved into the second round beating Slovenia’s Polona Hercog 6-2 6-2. Maria Sharapova raced past

British qualifier Harriet Dart 6-0 6-0.

Reuters, AFP

‘Legend’ Andy Murray can be proud of achievements, says Federer

'I was disappointed and sad, a little bit shocked, to know now that we’re going to lose him at some point,' says Roger Federer
Sport
1 day ago

Serena ready to claim her first Slam as a mum in Australia

Frenchman Mouratoglou says the American tennis great is in 'decent shape'
Sport
1 day ago

Seventh heaven beckons for Federer and Djokovic at Open

Old guard faced  stern challenge from youthful force including fourth-seeded Zverev, still chasing a first Major
Sport
1 day ago

SA tennis ace Lloyd Harris poised for Open spot

Harris must face mercurial German Dustin Brown for a place in the 128-man main draw
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Man United’s Solskjaer basks in win but still ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Serena ready to claim her first Slam as a mum in ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Phillies give Gift Ngoepe his second major chance
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Ottis Gibson: ‘This team is not a one-man show’
Sport / Cricket
5.
Nottingham Forest set to appoint former player ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

‘Legend’ Andy Murray can be proud of achievements, says Federer
Sport / Other Sport

Serena ready to claim her first Slam as a mum in Australia
Sport / Other Sport

Seventh heaven beckons for Federer and Djokovic at Open
Sport / Other Sport

SA tennis ace Lloyd Harris poised for Open spot
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.