SA boxer Nxoshe takes a giant leap for title and Ulises Lara’s scalp

Thembelani Nxoshe will take a giant step towards his pursuit of a world title challenge when he vies for the WBC International junior-bantamweight crown against Mexican Ulises Lara at the Mdantsane Indoor Centre on Friday.

Besides granting him with an opportunity to advance his international career, the fight will also afford Nxoshe a measure of revenge for his nemesis Nhlanhla Ngamntwini who was brutally knocked out by Lara in July this year.

Nxoshe lost to Ngamntwini before fighting to even terms in their rematch.

Both Nxoshe and Lara attended the premedical of the fight on Tuesday at a beachfront hotel where they were given a clean bill of health.

Nxoshe was slightly heavier at 52.2kg while Lara came in a gram lighter.

This much anticipated bout was scheduled for the September 30 annual Heritage Boxing Celebration but had to be postponed after Nxoshe sustained an injury while he was sparing.

Despite the injury scare Nxoshe, who holds the SA junior-bantamweight title said he had completely healed.

“Friday I’m wrapping that title around my waist no matter what, it’s either with points or the fight gets stopped, but at the end of the day I will be the new champion,” Nxoshe said.

“People shouldn’t expect anything extraordinary and I won’t say I’ll finish the fight in the second round or something like that, but I can guarantee you that this title is going to Mdantsane on Friday night.

“Because I’ve worked very hard for this fight, because I know that I have a tough opponent in Lara, but I’m so prepared I’ll even make the fight look easy.”

Nxoshe said he drew inspiration from world boxing champion Zolani “Last Born” Tete, who is currently in Russia getting to ready to take in the World Boxing Super Series bout against Mikhael Aloyan on Saturday.

“I’m a 100% recovered and this is an opportunity I have been yearning for as a professional boxer. It’s a dream come through for me — boxing for the WBC International.

“Nomzet [Tete] motivates us locally bred boxers because he’s making big moves all over the world, so I want to represent my country well, just like what he is doing in Russia.”

Xaba Promotions boss promoter Ayanda Matiti who is organising the fight said the preparations for fight night were in order. This even though there were reports that Boxing SA was going to pull the plug on the fight due to levies owed by Matiti.

“Everything is up to scratch, there’s nothing that has not been done,” he said.

To ensure impartiality there will be a judge from Mexico to work on the fight as well as two others in the country.

Matiti allayed fears of Nxoshe’s injury being aggraviated insisting the boxer had completely healed.

The fight will be broadcast live on SuperSport at 7.30pm.