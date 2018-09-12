Maemu to defend title

SA’s Rofhiwa Maemu, the WBA Pan African featherweight champion, will defend his crown against Free State’s Tello Lithebe on the Fox Sports Africa Boxing bill at Meropa Sun in Polokwane on September 21.

It will be Maemu’s third defence of his WBA Pan African featherweight crown.

He won the title by beating Emmanuel Andeleki of Namibia in Gaborone in October 2017.

Thereafter he successfully defended it against Faddhili Majiha and Haidari Mchanjo, both of Tanzania, earlier in 2018.

Lithebe, who has fought 29 times as a professional (20 wins, nine losses) has beaten Maemu previously, in October 2016, for the World Boxing Federation Intercontinental featherweight title. The return is being billed as a revenge and Maemu wants to set the record straight.

Another WBA Pan African title fight on the bill is between defending super-middleweight champion Patrick Mukala from the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Emmanuel Anim of Ghana.

Both fights will be held over 12 rounds.