Lara back in SA for unfinished business

Ulises Lara left boxing fans worried after knocking out local boy Nhlanhla “24" Ngamntwini at the ICC Hall in East London in July.

A wicked left hook from the Mexican dropped Ngamntwini as if a rug had been pulled from under his feet. Paramedics worked on him a while before he eventually got up — much to everybody’s relief.

Lara, who won the WBA intercontinental junior bantamweight belt on the night, is back in SA and will face Thembelani Nxoshe for the vacant WBC International belt at the Mdantsane Indoor Centre on Friday.

The 12-rounder will headline the bill of Xaba Promotions boss promoter Ayanda Matiti who is organising it jointly with SuperSport and Kat Leisure Group.

“That man has unfinished business with us here in SA. He beat our own Nhlanhla and I doubt that he will do that to Nxoshe,” said Matiti. “Lightning cannot strike the same place twice.”

Lara is rated No 10 by the WBC in the flyweight class. Nxoshe fought challenger Ngamntwini and retained his SA flyweight belt in a fight that ended in a draw in June. Sinethemba Kotana, Sibusiso Bandla and Mzwamadoda Mbexesho as well as Sinethemba Bam feature on the card.

Action will begin at 7.30pm.