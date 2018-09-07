Sport / Other Sport

HORSE RACING

Chimichuri to turn up Spring Spree heat

Chimichuri Run, a likely favourite for Saturday’s race in Turffontein, has the credentials to win

07 September 2018 - 05:00 Charl Pretorius
Picture: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA
Picture: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

Chimichuri Run was named after a hot sauce used on beef steak in Argentina. He is a hot young horse too, and the likely favourite for Saturday’s grade3 Spring Spree Stakes over 1,200m on the inside track at Turffontein.

Chimichuri Run has the credentials to win, with his five career runs including a grade1 placing in the Gold Medallion over 1,200m and a runaway win in the grade3 Umkhomazi Stakes over 1,200m at Greyville on Super Saturday.

"We have a high regard for Chimichuri Run and he seems to have everything going for him in this race, except his weight, which may be too high, but we’ll see," trainer Sean Tarry said on Thursday.

"Chimichuri Run won very well last time…. The handicapper may be right — he may well be worth his merit rating of 108, but he may be 104. This equates to 2kg less on his back, which could make the difference between winning and losing a race like this."

Tarry said he would not have raced Chimichuri Run if the contest was held down the straight on the outside track.

"He’s well drawn here at No3 and he is ideally course suited; he is better on the turn.

"He’s had to travel from Durban this week, but I don’t foresee that being a problem, we’re happy with him."

The single obstacle in Chimichuri Run’s way is that he is a three-year-old and they invariably find an older horse to beat them at this time of year, no matter how good the younger horse’s form seems to be.

"Yes, that does come into play, but we have a decent horse here and the older horses don’t really scare me. Mike de Kock’s Mujallad will improve after being gelded, but he hasn’t drawn well," Tarry said.

Jockey Gavin Lerena gets back in the saddle

The former champion plans to ease back into competitive racing with two rides at the Vaal
Sport
1 day ago

Renault Sport’s Jean Calcat has his work cut selling the Megane RS

The motor industry veteran has a tough job to convince South Africans that the Megane RS is a worthy alternative to the VW Golf GTI
Life
1 day ago

Boks go for late training ahead of Wallabies clash in Brisbane

The Rugby Championship match is the eighth meeting between the sides
Sport
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Africa Cup of Nations qualifier might not make it ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Boks go for late training ahead of Wallabies ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Tiger Woods gets nod for Ryder Cup
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Faf pushes for Global League T20 to take off
Sport / Cricket
5.
Rassie to ring the changes at fast Suncorp
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.