HORSE RACING
Wonder Winx gathers honours
The Australian Postal Service on Wednesday issued a special stamp and a cheque book in honour of Winx, the seven-year-old "wonder mare".
Last Saturday, at Royal Randwick in Sydney, Winx won her 26th successive race in a grade1 contest named after her. The race was watched by more than 10-million racing fans around the world.
"Winx Mania" has also resulted in several mural drawings, an expensive champagne release and Winx flags, caps and T-shirts being sold in bulk at racecourses and totalisator various outlets.
Winx has won 30 races in total, including 19 grade1s and in excess of $14.7m in stakes. She tops the recently published World Thoroughbred Rankings ahead of US-based Gun Runner.
Buyers at last week’s Bloodstock SA national two-year-old sale will be hoping to have secured anything half as good as Winx from the 430 lots sold at the two-day auction. The sale reached an aggregate of R29.33m, up nearly 12% on the 2017 aggregate of R26.255m.
The average per horse sold rose from R80,785 to R90,246 (an increase of 12%), while the median reached R50,000, which was 25% up on 2017’s median of R40,000.
Mambo Model (race 3) is one of several Mike de Kock-trained runners with a good winning chance at the Vaal on Thursday. She was penalised only four merit rating points for an easy win at Turffontein last time and looks ahead of the handicapper.
