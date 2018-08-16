Sport / Other Sport

HORSE RACING

Gaynor Rupert unseats Markus Jooste’s Mayfair to take champion owner crown

16 August 2018 - 05:03 Charl Pretorius
Picture: ISTOCK
Gaynor Rupert is SA’s new champion racehorse owner, courtesy of runners who raced under the banner of her Drakenstein Stud based in Franschhoek, Western Cape.

She claimed the trophy for the first time after a decade-long stranglehold on the title by Markus Jooste’s Mayfair Speculators. Rupert and other top achievers of the 2017-18 racing season were crowned at a gala banquet at Emperors Palace on Tuesday.

The Drakenstein Stud runners won 38 races and amassed just more than R9m in stakes.

About 95% of their winners were fillies, Rupert said at the function, "and our star was Oh Susanna, who won the SunMet. I owe this title to her."

They started "with only 15 broodmares on a small section of L’Ormarins Farm. Little did we know that we’d have over 100 broodmares in our paddocks today."

Oh Susanna won the award for Horse of the Year. Her trainer, Justin Snaith, landed the trophy for Champion Trainer.

Special achievement awards were given to 20-year-old Lyle Hewitson, veteran jockey Anton Marcus and former champion trainer Mike de Kock.

Hewitson became the first apprentice in 50 years to win the title of Champion Jockey and senior colleague Marcus is the first to put 100 grade1 successes to his name. De Kock equalled Terrance Millard’s record of 117 grade1 wins.

Trainer Tobie Spies sends out the fast three-year-old Miss Khalifa in race5 over 1,000m on at the Vaal on Thursday. She drops in class to a Novice Plate.

Hero’s Honour on track for Summer Cup

The top-class runner benefits from a winter break to return racing fit
Sport
2 days ago

Top jockeys Lyle Hewitson and Gavin Lerena on the mend

SA’s newly crowned champion jockey Hewitson is the first apprentice to win the SA title in 50 years
Sport
6 days ago

‘Kimberley July’ treat for punters

The first Saturday in August is set aside for the biggest annual race day at Flamingo Park in Kimberley
Sport
13 days ago

Justin Snaith reclaims Champion Trainer crown

The new racing industry champion’s runners won 162 races and earned gross stakes of R26.7m
Sport
14 days ago

