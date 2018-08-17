Buyers spoilt for choice at Bloodstock SA sale

The first two hours of the Bloodstock SA National Two-Year-Old Sale that started at Gosforth Park, Germiston, on Thursday yielded several lots that sold for R15,000-R50,000, with one R1.2m filly bringing some early cheer to the hosts.

Gary Grant of Bloodstock SA said on Wednesday: "The catalogue has a good spread of breeders and horses so there will be something to suit every pocket. We’re still in a buyers market and it’s the type of sale where you can find big value for smaller investments than what would be the norm."

Leading Cape trainer Brett Crawford was the successful bidder on the expensive lot 37, an unnamed filly by Pathfork from Scented Samantha, bred by Highlands Stud, which is part of Ridgemont.

"She’s a lovely specimen, a good mover from a quality family," said Crawford of the filly, whose half-sister Sweet Sanette was exported to Hong Kong several years ago and was group1 placed there and in the UK.

The sale continues on Friday and auctioneers Graeme Hawkins, Steve Davis and Andrew Miller will be on the podium for lots 251-447, starting at 11am. Among the choice offerings is an imported colt by world-renowned stallion Rock Of Gibraltar (lot 386) and another import by Nathaniel, the sire of European champion filly Enable. Trainer Johan Janse Van Vuuren steps out leading runners New Predator, Brazuca, Doosra and Irish Pride after periods of rest in race 7 over 1,400m at Turffontein on Saturday. They are all classy sorts being prepared for the forthcoming spring features, but on the day Stuart Pettigrew’s runner, King’s Archer, may have the edge on fitness.

The combination of 87-year-old trainer Ormond Ferraris and his apprentice grandson, Luke, should open the meeting winning with three-year-old Rescue, who made a good debut against winners recently.