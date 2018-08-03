Sport / Other Sport

HORSE RACING

‘Kimberley July’ treat for punters

03 August 2018 - 05:00 Charl Pretorius
The first Saturday in August is set aside for the biggest annual race day at Flamingo Park in Kimberley, where meetings are normally held on Mondays.

The nine-race programme on the sand track features the Racing Association Flamingo Mile, a R200,000 contest often referred to as the "Kimberley July", staged alongside the RA Stayers and the Betting World Sprint. The meeting is supported by trainers from Gauteng and Durban, and Summerveld-based Kumaran Naidoo will be raiding the Northern Cape track with 19 runners, most owned by businessman Roy Moodley.

Naidoo’s contenders are spread across all the races, and while only a few have raced at Flamingo Park, they warrant respect because of their form.

Naidoo’s best prospect is the mare Skyfire, who will be one of the favourites in the Diamond Stayers, while Roy’s Taxi (race 2), Did I Win (race 4) and Diamond In The Sky (race 3) all have strong claims.

Local trainer Stef Miller will fancy her chances of winning the RA Mile with Bongo Dance.

Larry Wainstein, of the Racing Association said, the Kimberley Racing Awards on Friday night would acknowledge the champions of the region.

