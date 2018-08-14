Sport / Other Sport

Hero’s Honour on track for Summer Cup

14 August 2018 - 05:03 Charl Pretorius
Picture: ISTOCK
Hero’s Honour, who won April’s grade 1 SA Derby over 2,450m in the style of a top-class horse and has been rested since, will be aimed at the grade 1 2018 Summer Cup.

The son of trainer Gary Alexander’s Await The Dawn surprised most pundits when he won the last leg of the Triple Crown under Mark Khan.

"He was a big baby when he won the Derby. He won it on pure ability," said assistant trainer Dean Alexander.

Hero’s Honour was given a break during winter and Alexander said: "He’s filled up nicely, he looks good and he’s back in work. We’ll start with the Joburg Spring Challenge over 1,400m to give him a pipe opener and we’ll consider the Charity Mile as his next outing.

"The target is the Summer Cup — we will see how he progresses this season. We’re looking forward to his campaign."

Hero’s Honour holds nominations in two categories for Tuesday night’s Equus Awards Banquet, to be held at Emperors Palace. He faces stiff competition in the category for Champion Three-Year-Old Colt in which Durban July winner Do It Again and the exported star, Surcharge, have also been nominated. It will be a race between Hero’s Honour and It’s My Turn when the winner of the Champion Stayer category is decided.

Trainer Mike Robinson, who was stumped when his 75-1 chance Secret Depths won on her debut at Kenilworth last Saturday, can stay on a winning roll at Durbanville on Tuesday. There are eight races scheduled and his runner, Orakal (race 2), looks set to atone for a narrow defeat to Grand Silvano in July.

Joey Ramsden’s mare Favola, seeking a hat-trick of wins, has been priced up at 6-1 for race 7, which makes her a good value bet at the weights.

Top jockeys Lyle Hewitson and Gavin Lerena on the mend

SA’s newly crowned champion jockey Hewitson is the first apprentice to win the SA title in 50 years
Sport
4 days ago

Equine Hub offers a new trading platform for thoroughbreds

It's also the first such platform leveraging blockchain to make fractional racehorse ownership possible for online traders
Sport
7 days ago

‘Kimberley July’ treat for punters

The first Saturday in August is set aside for the biggest annual race day at Flamingo Park in Kimberley
Sport
11 days ago

Justin Snaith reclaims Champion Trainer crown

The new racing industry champion’s runners won 162 races and earned gross stakes of R26.7m
Sport
12 days ago

