Top jockeys Lyle Hewitson and Gavin Lerena on the mend

10 August 2018 - 05:02 Charl Pretorius
Lyle Hewitson, SA’s newly crowned champion jockey, expects to be on the bench for a further five weeks following a knee injury sustained at the Vaal three weeks ago.

"My knee is getting stronger, I can stretch my leg further every day. I’ve spent time in the hyperbaric chamber, I’ve had ozone sauna therapy and will be starting physiotherapy on Monday," Hewitson said on Thursday.

"I’ve also had plenty of help from massage therapist Shane Rainbird, who uses heat to penetrate all layers of the muscle around my knee. The swelling is down," he said.

Hewitson, the first apprentice to win the SA title in 50 years, will be receiving the coveted jockey trophy at the Equus Awards Banquet next week, with a second trophy for champion apprentice.

Also on the mend is former champion jockey Gavin Lerena, who sustained a broken collarbone and serious shoulder injuries in a fall in April. Lerena also suffered concussion and has had a frustrating road to recovery, but he rode two horses in exercise gallops this week. His father, Tex Lerena, commented: "Gavin is keen to get stronger and break through the pain barrier."

Richard Fourie, the Cape’s leading jockey, has indicated he will be a serious contender to wrest the title away from Hewitson in the 2018-19 season. Fourie has set his sights on 200 winners, which looks achievable since he is back as preferred rider to champion trainer Justin Snaith. He rode six winners for the stable in the first week of the new term.

Another former champion, S’Manga Khumala, has gained from Hewitson’s absence by getting the choice mounts from the stable of Sean Tarry.

The combination is set for a good day at Turffontein on Saturday with In The Dance (race 4) and Vartanium (race 7) likely to be strong contenders.

Equine Hub offers a new trading platform for thoroughbreds

It's also the first such platform leveraging blockchain to make fractional racehorse ownership possible for online traders
Sport
3 days ago

‘Kimberley July’ treat for punters

The first Saturday in August is set aside for the biggest annual race day at Flamingo Park in Kimberley
Sport
7 days ago

Justin Snaith reclaims Champion Trainer crown

The new racing industry champion’s runners won 162 races and earned gross stakes of R26.7m
Sport
8 days ago

Breeders ride out bumpy patch to earn impressive return on investment

Owner-breeder Chris van Niekerk’s ‘cheapie’ CTS purchase, Return Flight, sweeps clear to win the Thekwini Stakes
Sport
10 days ago

