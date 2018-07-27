Sport / Other Sport

HORSE RACING

Hewitson out of Gold Cup

27 July 2018 - 05:00 Charl Pretorius
Picture: ISTOCK
SA’s young jockey sensation, Lyle Hewitson, will not be riding on Gold Cup day at Greyville on Saturday. Hewitson injured his knee in a fall at Fairview last Friday and confirmed he would not be riding "for a while".

Hewitson has already wrapped up the SA championship, which draws to a close next Tuesday. He has 185 winners and is 40 clear of second-placed Muzi Yeni. He will become the first rider since Gerald Turner (1968) to receive the trophy as an apprentice.

The Gold Cup meeting features 12 races. Also known as "Super Saturday", there will be interest in the expected mega Pick6 pool of R7m, boosted by a carryover of R1.5m. There will also be a carryover Quartet pool on the R1.25m eLan Gold Cup.

While trainer Dean Kannemeyer’s stayer It’s My Turn is likely to start favourite for the Gold Cup, his stablemate One Man Show poses the biggest danger. With 0.5kg in his favour at the weight swing, One Man Show presents good value at opening odds of 25-1.

