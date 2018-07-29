Geraint Thomas takes the title as Sky extend Tour de France reign

Paris — Geraint Thomas tightened Team Sky’s grip on the Tour de France when he handed the British outfit their sixth title in seven years on Sunday and there is no sign that their domination will end any time soon.

Thomas produced a near flawless performance to become the third British and Team Sky rider to triumph after Bradley Wiggins (2012) and Chris Froome (2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017).

Dutchman Tom Dumoulin was second for Team Sunweb after also taking the runner-up spot in the Giro d’Italia won by Froome, who was third overall.

Norway’s Alexander Kristoff won the final stage after 116km from Houilles to the Champs-Elysees, largely a long procession during which Thomas enjoyed some champagne before heading to the finishing line in a bunch sprint.

"When I rode it for the first time in 2007 that was insane… just to finish the race and to be part of it," said Thomas.

"Now to be riding round [the Champs Elysees] and winning it, you’ve got to pinch yourself. It won’t really sink in probably for a few months. Right now it’s like a whirlwind. I seem to be floating around on cloud nine."

Froome’s failure to beat Thomas also showed how difficult it is to complete a Giro-Tour double, Marco Pantani being the last to achieve the feat in 1998 during the doping-tainted era.

Thomas, who won two mountain stages — including one on the top of the iconic Alpe d’Huez — emerged strongest man as he gained ground on his two rivals after taking the yellow jersey at the end of stage 11.

Only in the final time trial did he lose time on Dumoulin and Froome, but he had already virtually wrapped up the title. "Thomas was the absolute strongest over the past three weeks," said Dumoulin.

"He didn’t make mistakes, he was never put into trouble by anyone — including me — in the mountains or in any stage."

"The strongest rider won the Tour de France," Froome said. "It was clear once we hit the Alps, Geraint was in better condition than I was."

Thomas’s victory will be a relief for Sky, especially after Froome’s popularity nose-dived in France after he was cleared of a doping offence months after testing positive for excessive levels of an asthma drug.

Froome and other Team Sky riders, including Thomas, were booed by the crowd. The four-time champion was the main target of jeers, with one spectator even slapping his shoulder in the climb up to l’Alpe d’Huez.

Sky Team principal Dave Brailsford hit out at locals, saying booing and hitting the riders was "a French thing", but Froome and Thomas kept their composure.

World champion Peter Sagan ground through the last days after a heavy crash to secure a record-equalling sixth green jersey.

Reuters