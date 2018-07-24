Sport / Other Sport

Tour de France interrupted by farmers armed with bales of hay

The police used teargas to disperse the angry farmers — causing some medical problems for riders — during the 15-minute interruption

24 July 2018 - 15:33 Agency Staff
Tour de France riders pass hay bales after a farmers’ protest on the Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon stage of the race on July 24 2018. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE
Bagnères-de-Luchon — The Tour de France 16th stage restarted on Tuesday after a brief halt when national gendarmes used teargas near the peloton to break up a protest by farmers.

Bales of hay blocked the road 26km into the day’s ride from Carcassonne as farmers demonstrated against a cut in state aid.

Among the riders affected by the teargas was Team Sky’s overall leader Geraint Thomas, who was pictured rubbing his nose following the incident.

Video footage of the incident appeared to show liquid being blown back into the advancing peloton after being sprayed by an officer from France’s national gendarmerie against a protestor. TV images showed Tour de France medical officers handing out eye drops to riders including green-jersey points leader Peter Sagan.

Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas of Britain, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, cleans his eyes after gendarmes used teargas near the peloton to break up a farmers’ protest on July 24 2018. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE
The 218km stage with a finish in Bagnères-de-Luchon and featuring two first category climbs in the Pyrenees restarted at 10.36am GMT after an interruption lasting about a quarter of an hour. "After a 15-minute long interruption caused by protesters, the race is back on," organisers said in a brief statement on leTour.fr.

This year’s Tour de France has been marked by a series of incidents on the sidelines of the race, including abuse directed at Team Sky and four-time champion Chris Froome. Amid a general feeling of suspicion surrounding Sky and their sheer domination of the race, Froome has been spat at and manhandled, Thomas has been booed off the podium and some of Sky’s staff have also faced abuse.

AFP

