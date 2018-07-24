Tour de France interrupted by farmers armed with bales of hay

Bagnères-de-Luchon — The Tour de France 16th stage restarted on Tuesday after a brief halt when national gendarmes used teargas near the peloton to break up a protest by farmers.

Bales of hay blocked the road 26km into the day’s ride from Carcassonne as farmers demonstrated against a cut in state aid.

Among the riders affected by the teargas was Team Sky’s overall leader Geraint Thomas, who was pictured rubbing his nose following the incident.

Video footage of the incident appeared to show liquid being blown back into the advancing peloton after being sprayed by an officer from France’s national gendarmerie against a protestor. TV images showed Tour de France medical officers handing out eye drops to riders including green-jersey points leader Peter Sagan.