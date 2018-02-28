Confident Semenya targets double at Games

The Gold Coast iteration will see her in perhaps the best form of her life.

"For Gold Coast, we are looking at doubling for the 800m and the ‘thou-five’ [1,500m] and I think we are getting there, we are on the right track. We are getting into shape," she said.

"We stick to the basics, we feel how the body is and then we execute. I think we are on the right track at the moment. We have done the build-up phase and now we transit into the speed and endurance.

"The team is doing a fantastic job right now. We are not in a rush, we are not under pressure. We are feeling good, man. We are ready to rumble.

"As an athlete you want to compete in the big championships and the Commonwealth Games is one that has been missing. We South Africans take the Commonwealth Games very seriously. It’s one step away from the Olympics."

Should she succeed in her attempt at the double, she will become one of an elite field of women to have done so.

Kelly Holmes did the 800m and 1,500m double at the Athens Olympics, one of just three women to have done so.

Holmes beat Semenya’s former coach, Mozambican Maria Mutola, in the 800m on that warm night in Athens.

"It’s not that difficult to double up because they are alike. The difference is just one and a half laps, so it’s not that difficult," she said. "It takes a lot of preparation. It’s a normal race, it depends on how you run it, how you set up.

"It’s not going to be easy at the Games because I am going to be doing the thou-five first. I need to maintain speed, run even splits.

"The challenge is when you are reaching your last 600m-700m, when the ladies start to stretch it out. It’s a little different from the 800m tempo, but I like challenges. I’ve signed up for it, so I’m in, never out," she said.

On Monday night, at the welcoming party for the awards, Semenya was approached by Edwin Moses, the 400m hurdles legend and former chairman of the Laureus foundation.

He had harsh words for the International Association of Athletics Federations and how they handled the controversy that has hounded her since the World Championships in Berlin in 2009.

However, Semenya is no longer that 18-year-old girl, bashed around by an organisation and a media that had no idea of how to deal with the issue of her physiology.

She has learnt how to deal with it, though. "I studied psychology and human physiology. I know how to treat my emotions. If you try to destroy me, I have to find a way to stay on track. If someone comes with negativity, I have to change it to positivity. I believe I have been put in this world for a reason."

That reason is as simple as her words. That reason is to show what is possible.