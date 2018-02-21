Sport / Other Sport

INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

At last, Dominique Scott makes the SA team

21 February 2018 - 05:30 David Isaacson
Dominique Scott. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
After being overlooked for two national teams‚ Dominique Scott has been named in a small South African team for the world indoor athletics championships.

US-based Scott is one of six athletes who will compete in Birmingham from March 1 to 4. The team includes long-jumper Luvo Manyonga‚ the world outdoor champion.

Scott‚ a 2016 Olympian‚ was one of 14 athletes omitted from the South African team for the 2017 world outdoor championships even though they qualified for the event. Their crime was not matching tougher qualifying standards set by Athletics SA.

Scott also did not make the grade for the Commonwealth Games because she achieved the 1‚500m and 5‚000m qualifying times outside the August 1 to December 31 window imposed by Athletics SA. She was three seconds quicker in the 1‚500m in July 2017 and more than 30 seconds faster in the 5‚000m in June.

Scott left nothing to chance for the indoor team‚ breaking national records in the 1,500m and 3,000m in February. She will compete in both races in Birmingham.

TimesLIVE

SA team, men: Emile Erasmus (60m)‚ Antonio Alkana (60m hurdles)‚ Ruswahl Samaai (long jump)‚ Luvo Manyonga (long jump).

Women: Carina Horn (60m)‚ Dominique Scott (1500m/3000m)

