Caster Semenya would race her maiden 1‚000m when she competes alongside world 100m champion Justin Gatlin at the Athletix Grand Prix meet in Pretoria on March 8‚ organisers said on Tuesday.

Semenya said that if she felt good on the day she might go for the South African record of 2min 37.20sec‚ set by Ilse de Kock Wicksell in 1983.

"My training is going very well‚" she said.

"I am fit‚ I am confident. If the conditions are right I may just see how close I can get to the record. It does depend on the pace of the race. If the time is on‚ I will try and chase it."

The required pace translates into a 2min 05.76sec 800m – comfortably slower than her 1:55.16 national record — or a 3:55.80sec 1,500m‚ which is substantially quicker than her 4:01.99 personal best.

It would also equate to a 1:34.32 600m‚ where Semenya holds the 1:21.77 world best.

The Olympic champion regained her 800m crown at the 2017 World Championships in London‚ but took the bronze medal in the 1,500m. The 1,000m is not a championship distance and is seldom run‚ like the 150m dash Gatlin will do.

Semenya‚ who clocked 51sec over 400m in Pretoria at the weekend‚ plans to race the 800m at the SA championships in Pretoria from March 15-17 and the 1,500m at the final Athletix GP meet in Paarl on March 22.

Tickets for the three-meet GP series are on sale‚ ranging from R50 to R100. The series opens at Ruimsig on March 1.

• Christian Coleman, who won the 100m silver medal at the 2017 World Championships, cruised to victory in the men’s 60m at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix.

Coleman, 21, clocked 6.46sec as he easily beat Xie Zhenye of China, who finished in 6.54. In January Coleman ran a 6.37 indoors in his season-opening race to record the fastest time in history over the distance.

"I am just trying to fine tune and stay on top of things," he said. "I have really been focusing on my start and it is paying off."

Kenyan Olympic hero Edward Cheserek capped the day’s races with a solid victory in the men’s 3,000m.

Cheserek, the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist in the 5,000m, won in 7:38.74.

TimesLIVE, additional reporting AFP