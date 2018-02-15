Sport / Other Sport

Sprinter Jobodwana up against a tough field

15 February 2018 - 05:30 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Anaso Jobodwana. Picture: ROGER SEDRES/GALLO IMAGES
Anaso Jobodwana will compete in one of his toughest 200m assignments on South African soil when he races in the first event of the Athletix Grand Prix series at Ruimsig on March 1.

On paper, the 2015 world championship bronze medallist‚ should be the favourite with his 19.87sec personal best. But with Jobodwana still searching for his top form after being felled by injury two years ago‚ he could have a battle on his hands.

His biggest threat is likely to be Tuks age-group star Clarence Munyai‚ the world under-20 world record-holder over 300m who boasts a 200m best of 20.10. Also in action will be Justin Walker of the US and his training partner Trentavis Friday‚ as well as SA’s world 200m under-18 champion Retshidisitswe Mlenga. Their bests — Walker’s is 20.26‚ Friday’s 20.33 and Mlenga 20.96 — suggests Jobodwana could be pressed to deliver his fastest race since his podium performance at the world championships in Beijing.

His fastest 200m time in 2017 was 20.62 — not counting a wind-assisted 20.10 in November — and in his only race in 2016‚ in the heats of the Rio Olympics‚ he went a disappointing 20.53.

Munyai‚ who turns 20 on Tuesday‚ is hungry. "I’m looking forward to racing on March 1.

"I always love racing against Anaso and Retshidisitswe. To have the added incentive of racing against the Americans in front of our home-crowd is a really big deal‚" he said.

The three-meet series moves to the Tuks track in Pretoria on March 8 and finishes in Paarl on March 22.

Semenya primed for her maiden 1,000m

Fit and confident Caster Semenya hopes for good conditions to chase the record
Sport
1 day ago

Luvo Manyonga’s magnificent record leap

SA’s Luvo Manyonga smashes 12-year-old African indoor long-jump record
Sport
2 days ago

Derrick Mokaleng gate-crashes South African record-breakers’ party

US-based athlete Mokaleng runs promising times in Texas while Scott smashes South African record in Boston
Sport
3 days ago

