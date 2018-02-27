British boxing in shock after death

London — The death of heavyweight Scott Westgarth has been described as a disaster by British boxing chief Robert Smith, but he said it was impossible to make the sport 100% safe.

Westgarth, 31, won his fight against Dec Spelman in Doncaster on Saturday but looked uncomfortable as he was interviewed after his points victory.

He was taken to Royal Hallamshire Hospital but his condition deteriorated shortly before arrival and his death was confirmed by his promoter, Stefy Bull, on Monday.

It was the first death in professional boxing since Canada’s Tim Hague died two days after a fight in June 2017.

A year earlier Scotland’s Mike Towell died from a brain injury following a bout. Smith, a former boxer and now the British Boxing Board of Control’s general secretary, reacted with shock to the latest death in a sport often criticised for its brutal nature.

"It’s terrible for the sport and terrible for the family and we send our condolences to Scott’s family," Smith said.

Smith said the sport had made huge advances in safety since the 1980s and that Britain had an enviable record.

He said Britain was one of the most "forward-thinking commissions in the world regarding medical aspects".

"This is a tough, tough sport and we try to make it as safe as possible but you can’t make it 100% safe," he added.

"But that doesn’t take away from the fact that this is a disaster…."

Reuters