Sport / Other Sport

SPORT SAFETY

British boxing in shock after death

27 February 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

London — The death of heavyweight Scott Westgarth has been described as a disaster by British boxing chief Robert Smith, but he said it was impossible to make the sport 100% safe.

Westgarth, 31, won his fight against Dec Spelman in Doncaster on Saturday but looked uncomfortable as he was interviewed after his points victory.

He was taken to Royal Hallamshire Hospital but his condition deteriorated shortly before arrival and his death was confirmed by his promoter, Stefy Bull, on Monday.

It was the first death in professional boxing since Canada’s Tim Hague died two days after a fight in June 2017.

A year earlier Scotland’s Mike Towell died from a brain injury following a bout. Smith, a former boxer and now the British Boxing Board of Control’s general secretary, reacted with shock to the latest death in a sport often criticised for its brutal nature.

"It’s terrible for the sport and terrible for the family and we send our condolences to Scott’s family," Smith said.

Smith said the sport had made huge advances in safety since the 1980s and that Britain had an enviable record.

He said Britain was one of the most "forward-thinking commissions in the world regarding medical aspects".

"This is a tough, tough sport and we try to make it as safe as possible but you can’t make it 100% safe," he added.

"But that doesn’t take away from the fact that this is a disaster…."

Reuters

I was robbed, fumes SA contender Liebenberg

Ref‚ without consulting the ringside doctor‚ waves the fight against German Vincent Feigenbutz over for cut head
Sport
7 days ago

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: Boxing for big bucks

The combat sport is fast gaining traction in SA and the rest of the continent
Life
10 days ago

Heavyweight boxers Joshua and Parker for unification fight

Clash of the titans: Joshua puts his World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation belts on the line
Sport
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Fired-up Lukaku helps sink Chelsea
Sport / Soccer
2.
Proteas let the groundsmen get on with pitches
Sport / Cricket
3.
Can-do winger Aphiwe Dyantyi becomes the pride of ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Bulls cultivate a ‘positive mindset’ after ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Huw Jones spins defeat as ‘best lesson’ for ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

I was robbed, fumes SA contender Liebenberg
Sport / Other Sport

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: Boxing for big bucks
Life / Sport

Heavyweight boxers Joshua and Parker for unification fight
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.