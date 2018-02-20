Sport / Other Sport

BOXING

I was robbed, fumes SA contender Liebenberg

20 February 2018 - 05:59 David Isaacson
Ryno Liebenberg. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Ryno Liebenberg. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Ryno Liebenberg has described as heartbreaking his controversial sixth-round technical knockout defeat to German Vincent Feigenbutz in Ludwigsburg near Stuttgart at the weekend.

Punishing the IBF Intercontinental super-middleweight champion on his home turf‚ Liebenberg knew he was destined to win after realising his opponent could not hurt him.

Liebenberg suffered a cut on the head in the fifth round‚ which he believes was caused by a clash of heads‚ but he insists it did not impair his vision.

The South African brawler‚ who bleeds as easily as he fights‚ was well on top when the referee‚ without consulting the ringside doctor‚ waved the fight over in a decision that many felt saved the hometown boy from a looming stoppage defeat.

Liebenberg said on Facebook afterwards he was feeling strong in the sixth round. "Ref stops us just after I get to him [Feigenbutz]… checks my cut‚ I tell him ‘It’s nothing’. He says ‘It’s deep’. I say ‘Where’s the doctor?’." The referee suddenly signalled it was over.

"Devastating! I couldn’t believe what happened… WTF! Where is the doctor? Surely it can’t be that bad? I lose on a TKO [technical knockout] — a fight I had in my pocket.

"In my life I’ve always been a realist‚ but getting done in like this‚ it’s heartbreaking," he said.

"I give up so much of my life for this sport‚ boxing‚ that I love and every time I’m in the ring it makes it worth every second."

TimesLIVE

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Ajax’s Tendai Ndoro arbitration on Wednesday
Sport / Soccer
2.
Pitch bosberaad ahead of Aussie series
Sport / Cricket
3.
Conte’s chance to make a mark
Sport / Soccer
4.
Day zero for the battered Proteas
Sport / Cricket
5.
‘Home side’ India snuff out Proteas
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: Boxing for big bucks
Life / Sport

Heavyweight boxers Joshua and Parker for unification fight
Sport / Other Sport

Jeff Horn retains title in 11th
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.