Daniel Ricciardo can muscle in on the action — despite pitstops

Monaco — Daniel Ricciardo jokes that he has a new strategy for Monaco in 2017 — no pitstops, just keep going all the way to the chequered flag.

The rules do not allow him to do that, of course, but the comment underlines the lingering pain of 2016, when the Australian seized pole position, but was robbed of victory by a pitstop bungle.

"It sucks. It hurts," the Red Bull driver, who finished second to Mercedes’s Lewis Hamilton, said at the time.

"I got to the pits and everyone’s running around like headless chooks [chickens]."

The pole position was the only one that escaped champions Mercedes in 2016 and Ricciardo took some solace when he won in Malaysia after Hamilton suffered engine failure.

Title rivals Hamilton and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, separated by just six points and with two wins apiece, will be the favourites in Sunday’s showcase race around the streets.

But Ricciardo reckons he can again muscle in on the action, even if his car’s Renault engine is down on power.

"Regardless of where the car is at, come Monaco, I’m certainly confident going there," he said at the previous Spanish Grand Prix, where he finished third.