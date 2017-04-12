Ellis Park deaths recalled as memory fades

Tuesday, which marked the 16th year since the Ellis Park Stadium tragedy and which should be acknowledged as one of the darkest hours in South African sport, once again went by almost unnoticed.

The response to April 11 has become increasingly muted each year.

The families of the 43 fans who died in a stampede triggered by huge crowds at a league match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at the stadium in 2001 would be forgiven if the day leaves a bad taste in their mouth.

Robin Petersen‚ then CEO of the Premier Soccer League (PSL)‚ said the disaster remained one of the lowest points of his professional career.

"For five years every year we did a commemoration, but then the two clubs took the decision [not to continue the annual commemorations]‚" he said.

"At that stage, I was no longer part of the football structures.

"I am not sure what the reasons were, but I was not part of that decision."

Chiefs players and their technical team held a moment of silence after a training session on Tuesday morning.

"It is one of the saddest days in South African football‚" said Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung. "It is a fateful day where supporters lost their lives for the love of soccer and their favourite teams."

Petersen‚ now the Safa development agency CE‚ said a lot more could be done to remember the day.

"You can never do enough. Whenever I go to Ellis Park, I always go to the corner [where the tragedy took place]. There is a memorial plaque and I always pay my quiet respects."

Looking back to that fateful day 16 years ago‚ Petersen said the memories would forever be etched in his memory.

"It was probably the most shocking day of my life‚" he said. "It started off incredibly well. We had a board of governors meeting at Sunnyside Park Hotel and we had arranged a suite for all the board members.

"It was a very positive meeting and we had a lot of plans for the progress of the league.

"I left to go to the stadium and I was very surprised that it took over an hour-and-a-half from the hotel to Ellis Park.

"I got there and saw the chaos outside. It was then that I realised that something bad was happening," he said.

"I went around trying to sort [out] things outside. When I got in it was already 20 minutes into the game and two goals had already been scored."

Petersen was told there was trouble in the corner inside the stadium and he went to investigate. "I went down to the field and saw people behind the poles who were already dead‚" Petersen said.

"The game was still continuing, so I ran to the touchline and told the referee we had to stop the game.

"I ran onto the field and stopped the game. Then we had to deal with the reality of what had just happened."

Motaung said: "Such events always refresh our humility before the Almighty‚ whose ever-presence carries us through the good and the dark days. This indeed was one of the darkest days and we will never forget that."

