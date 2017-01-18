Bottas can be as quick as Rosberg, says Lauda

London — Niki Lauda believes new Mercedes signing Valtteri Bottas can be as fast as the man he replaced, retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg.

"Bottas is the best man [for the job]. I believe that he can drive as fast as Nico. I believe he can win the world championship," the Austrian told Germany’s RTL television.

"We can start the season in a very calm and confident manner with the pair of them," added the Mercedes team’s nonexecutive chairman.

Mercedes announced the Finn’s arrival from Williams on Monday, with the 27-year-old presented as a quick and experienced teammate for Britain’s Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton won 10 of the 21 races in 2016 but was beaten overall by Rosberg, the rival he has measured himself against since they were boyhood teammates in karting and who won nine races.

The Briton, whose first title was with McLaren in 2008, beat Rosberg comfortably to the championship in 2015 and prevailed in 2014.