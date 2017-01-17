Top jockey Dettori to ride July winner in Sun Met

The world’s best-known jockey, Frankie Dettori, has been engaged to ride last season’s Vodacom Durban July winner, The Conglomerate, in the R5m Sun Met at Kenilworth on January 28.

The news is a huge coup for sponsors Sun International who are backing the Cape’s premier race for the first time. The 2,000m event is now the richest in the country.

Dettori is a household name in racing and securing him for the Met can be likened — in football terms — to Wayne Rooney turning out for a South African club such as Kaizer Chiefs.

Dettori, who turned 46 in December, rode the 3,000th winner of his career when successful on Predilection at Newmarket last August. He has been champion jockey in the UK three times and ridden more than 500 group winners.

Unfortunately, Dettori’s mount, The Conglomerate, has not really sparkled since his July triumph and bookies rate him an 18-1 chance in latest betting.

However, it is likely many punters will fancy him to run a place in a field which is dominated by Legal Eagle (Anton Marcus) and Marinaresco (Grant van Niekerk).

Dettori has some interesting mounts in the supporting races notably Table Bay, stablemate of The Conglomerate, in the Investec Cape Derby and Seventh Plain for trainer Dennis Drier in the Betting World Cape Flying Championship.

Anthony Delpech, who returned to action last weekend after being sidelined through injury, has been confirmed for recent winner Bela-Bela.

The KwaZulu-Natal-based jockey will be hoping for better luck on the grey who failed to finish in the placings in the Durban July.

Other riding arrangements for the big race include Richard Fourie for 12-1 chance Gold Standard, Piere Strydom for It’s My Turn and Gavin Lerena will partner Brazuca for Gauteng trainer Johan Janse van Vuuren.

Mac De Lago will be ridden by Aldo Domeyer who rode six winners at Kenilworth last week with his father, Andrew Fortune, an interesting booking for rank outsider, Baroline.

Bookmaker Lance Michael reports "plenty of interest in Marinaeesco in the last couple of days" and the price of Candice Bass-Robinson’s runner has been cut to 28-10 from 3-1.

Legal Eagle, so impressive when winning the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate, remains firm favourite at 28-10 with Brett Crawford’s Australian import, Whisky Baron, third favourite at 9-2.

On the bloodstock sales front, Cape Thoroughbred Sales are gearing up for considerable overseas involvement at their Cape Premier Yearling Sale to be held at the Cape Town Convention Centre on January 21 and 22. There is a strong auctioneering team on the rostrum with Irishman John O’Kelly, South African Andrew Miller and New Zealand-born Grant Burns who sells at the major sales in Australia.

The big attraction will be four yearlings — three fillies and a colt — by superstar Frankel.