Toyana back to help Easterns rise again

China's first quarter GDP data on Tuesday expected to support oil prices
Eskom is collapsing, it has no plan, no leadership, and the Guptas are partly to blame
One-off hike includes 7.5% inflation adjustment and compensation for lack of rises in its troubled years
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says Amad needs to go before he causes further damage to Joburg metro
Government is failing to put policies in place to reindustrialise the economy, says Stavros Nicolaou
Business Day TV speaks to FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Velma Corcoran, regional lead for Middle East and Africa at Airbnb
Conflict likely to be protracted, says analyst, which risks waves of refugees
Springbok captain, creator of award-winning soapie, Banyana coach and US singer to be honoured
The luxurious EV silently whisks to 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds.
Geoffrey Toyana said the desire to be a head coach again spurred his decision to sign up for the role at Easterns, as he returns to the province where he tasted success as a player 20 years ago.
Toyana, who spent the past few years as Mandla Mashimbyi’s assistant at the Northerns Titans, has signed on the dotted line with Easterns and hopes to get them into Division 1.
“I want to be a head coach again,” said Toyana, who last held the position in 2017 at the then Highveld Lions.
“Also, with the promotion/relegation now over one season, that is an opportunity for us to get back into Division 1 soon.”
Facebook Reminder tjooo 🤣🙈 pic.twitter.com/4bL4Kh4WKd— Geoffrey Toyana (@geoffreytoyana) April 4, 2023
Facebook Reminder tjooo 🤣🙈 pic.twitter.com/4bL4Kh4WKd
The 49-year-old left his assistant position at the Titans at the end of the 2023 season, in which they were again SA’s most consistent team.
The Titans announced last week that Richard das Neves will take over as the senior team’s assistant coach.
Easterns, meanwhile, had a tricky number of seasons in Division 2, finishing well short of the promotion spot, for which points had to be earned in the different competitions over the past two seasons.
KwaZulu-Natal Inland won promotion last season.
From the 2023/24 season, promotion and relegation will return to being based on performances in one season.
The union has struggled with administrative drama in the past few years and officials there will hope Toyana can restore stability on the field.
Toyana was part of the Easterns team coached by Ray Jennings who shocked Western Province in the 2003 final, then known as the SuperSport Series.
Toyana scored a crucial 41 in the first innings and followed that with 29 in the second as the unheralded side from Benoni beat a star-studded WP team that included Graeme Smith, Herschelle Gibbs, Gary Kirsten and Ashwell Prince, by 273 runs.
After being Dave Nosworthy’s assistant, Toyana was promoted to the head coach position at the Highveld Lions in 2012/13 and won four titles — three outright — with the franchise over five seasons.
Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma were among the players who rose to national prominence under his mentorship.
His success at the Lions put him in the frame for the Proteas head coach position in 2017, but that job eventually went to Ottis Gibson.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Toyana back to help Easterns rise again
The former assistant coach at the Northerns Titans hopes to get his former team into Division 1
Geoffrey Toyana said the desire to be a head coach again spurred his decision to sign up for the role at Easterns, as he returns to the province where he tasted success as a player 20 years ago.
Toyana, who spent the past few years as Mandla Mashimbyi’s assistant at the Northerns Titans, has signed on the dotted line with Easterns and hopes to get them into Division 1.
“I want to be a head coach again,” said Toyana, who last held the position in 2017 at the then Highveld Lions.
“Also, with the promotion/relegation now over one season, that is an opportunity for us to get back into Division 1 soon.”
The 49-year-old left his assistant position at the Titans at the end of the 2023 season, in which they were again SA’s most consistent team.
The Titans announced last week that Richard das Neves will take over as the senior team’s assistant coach.
Easterns, meanwhile, had a tricky number of seasons in Division 2, finishing well short of the promotion spot, for which points had to be earned in the different competitions over the past two seasons.
KwaZulu-Natal Inland won promotion last season.
From the 2023/24 season, promotion and relegation will return to being based on performances in one season.
The union has struggled with administrative drama in the past few years and officials there will hope Toyana can restore stability on the field.
Toyana was part of the Easterns team coached by Ray Jennings who shocked Western Province in the 2003 final, then known as the SuperSport Series.
Toyana scored a crucial 41 in the first innings and followed that with 29 in the second as the unheralded side from Benoni beat a star-studded WP team that included Graeme Smith, Herschelle Gibbs, Gary Kirsten and Ashwell Prince, by 273 runs.
After being Dave Nosworthy’s assistant, Toyana was promoted to the head coach position at the Highveld Lions in 2012/13 and won four titles — three outright — with the franchise over five seasons.
Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma were among the players who rose to national prominence under his mentorship.
His success at the Lions put him in the frame for the Proteas head coach position in 2017, but that job eventually went to Ottis Gibson.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Cricket SA admits pushing black players to the margins in the past
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Rewards of cricket far richer than the game’s payouts
NEIL MANTHORP: Grass can be greener on the other side of a closed IPL window
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.