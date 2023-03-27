Upbeat Proteas hop over to Joburg for decider

Rand extends last week’s losses as the US dollar firms
Proteas opener Reeza Hendricks says his camp always believed they could chase down the West Indies’s imposing target, and the players will take that confidence into the deciding T20 in Johannesburg on Tuesday (6pm).
The Wanderers’ surface will ensure it will be a tough act to follow after SuperSport Park proved to be a gift that just kept on giving.
The Proteas played fearlessly at Centurion, led by left-hander Quinton de Kock’s blistering 43-ball century, which was a first for him in T20 international cricket, as the hosts chased down a record 259 to claim a thrilling six-wicket victory with more than an over to spare.
In another first, Johnson Charles, aided by 51 runs from Kyle Mayers and 41 from low-order batter Romario Shepherd, smashed a century off just 39 deliveries and struck 10 fours and 11 sixes in a whirlwind knock that was also without mercy.
De Kock replied in the only way he knew, which was to play attacking cricket. He tormented the Caribbean side’s bowlers from ball one to eventually club 17 boundaries.
At the other end Hendricks played the perfect foil to the left-hander’s assault. He reached 68 off 28 balls, including 11 boundaries and two maximums.
It was the kind of positive batting that new coach Rob Walter spoke about in his prematch interview, and it left SA cricket fans overcome with appreciation and delight.
Hendricks said discussions in the dressing room always kept them believing in their ability to achieve the huge feat, which they did with seven balls to spare, despite some light rain.
“I don’t think everything has sunk in yet, and it was unbelievable to be a part of that power play and partnership. We will reflect. But it was unbelievable to be a part of having Quinton at the other end playing the way he did and I could just play second fiddle.
“As we walked off the field during the changeover, KG [Kagiso Rabada] said they were 10 runs short, so that probably relates to Jacques Kallis’s comments [from the 438 game in 2006].
“I would suggest our performance was equivalent to the 438 game, and to be part of it was quite brilliant. In the change rooms, we were always quietly confident this was a good wicket, so we never doubted ourselves at any stage. We believed we had the batters to go out there and chase down that score,” he said.
On a day when 517 runs were scored by both batting units, and with more elegance in the stroke play as opposed to going all out from the first delivery, Hendricks believed that despite the fast-paced nature of the format, it allowed for good cricket to be played.
“T20 allows for normal cricket shots, normal stroke play and [batters] don’t need to go out there and swing from the hip; it still allows for good cricket [to be played],” Hendricks said.
Upbeat Proteas hop over to Joburg for decider
