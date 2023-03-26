Records tumble as De Kock leads Proteas’ victory charge

Business Day TV talks to Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua
Regardless of what laws are passed banking crises will recur — and not infrequently
President Ramaphosa has defended the extension of the social grant, saying it is not an indication more people need grants now than before.
The urgency of the security cluster response shows what a difference political will can make
Interim profit soars as the company renewed its focus on cash-generating gaming assets and reducing debt
The long-term implications are devastating for businesses in the sector, industry body Seifsa warns
We look at the impact made by technology and digitalisation in increasing efficiency in the sector, and why private operators need access to SA's rail network
Senior security official says Washington underestimates Russia’s ability to ‘destroy any enemy’, but adds that Moscow wants to avoid a showdown between the two powers
Victory on Lord North gives legendary rider his final success at Meydan
The Bryanston restaurateur talks us through his favourite cuisine, indulging in art and traveling
Quinton de Kock smashed a maiden T20 international century as the Proteas chased down a record target in a T20 international to beat the West Indies by six wickets and level the three-match series at Centurion on Sunday.
It was a day for records at SuperSport Park as memories of the famous 438 game against Australia at the Wanderers in 2006 came flooding back. On that day Herschelle Gibbs was the hero with an innings of 175, but on Sunday it was a collective effort with De Kock leading from the front striking nine fours and eight sixes in his 43-ball ton.
The left-hander was devastating at the top of the order to put the Proteas in the driver’s seat as they went in pursuit of 259 for victory, the highest run chase in a T20 international.
The previous highest chase of 246/4 was held by Bulgaria against Serbia in June, 2022. The next best by a Test-playing nation was Australia who managed 245/5 against New Zealand in February 2018.
De Kock was the aggressor as he and Reeza Hendricks flayed the West Indies bowlers to all parts of the Pretoria venue, taking their team to 62 in the third over, before bringing up the team’s 100 in the final over of the power play, another record.
He shared 152 with Hendricks before he was dismissed, caught by wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran off Raymon Reifer before Rilee Rossouw, who struck 16 from four deliveries, was the second Proteas wicket to fall off the bowling of Odean Smith.
THE GREATEST RUN CHASE IN T20 HISTORY BELONGS TO THE PROTEAS 🇿🇦👏 pic.twitter.com/iHJGhWzB0H— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 26, 2023
THE GREATEST RUN CHASE IN T20 HISTORY BELONGS TO THE PROTEAS 🇿🇦👏 pic.twitter.com/iHJGhWzB0H
Hendricks would go on to strike 11 boundaries and two sixes to reach 68 off 28 balls before being caught by Pooran off Rovman Powell. David Miller struck a run a ball 10 before he was caught by Romario Shepheer off Jason Holder, as he tried to accelerate the scoring rate.
Captain Aiden Markram (38 off 21) and Heinrich Klaassen (16 off 7) then steadied the ship to take their side home with seven deliveries to spare on a day that 517 runs were scored across both innings.
Earlier, Johnson Charles took the Proteas bowlers to the cleaners in the highveld, striking the sixth-fastest ton in T20 internationals. The right-hander silenced the SuperSport Park crowd, finding the boundary on 21 occasions (10 fours and 11 sixes) on his way to 118 off just 46 deliveries, as the Windies recorded 258/5, their highest team total in a T20I encounter.
They lost opener Brandon King for a single off Wayne Parnell, bringing Charles to the crease. He and Kyle Mayers looked to get the innings going with two boundaries to end the first over.
They hit six more boundaries and two sixes to move the team total past 50 in the fifth over, before two more boundaries off Kagiso Rabada in the sixth over saw them close out the power play on 62.
Both Mayers and Charles chalked up half-centuries to take the Caribbeans to 137 at the halfway mark in the innings, striking nine sixes and three fours in that four-over period.
Marco Jansen struck back by grabbing two wickets, first dismissing Kyle Mayers (51) to break the 135-run second wicket stand with Charles, before accounting for Nicholas Pooran (2) with the score on 140 at the end of the 11th over.
Charles continued the onslaught on the Proteas’ attack to bring up his maiden ton in T20 internationals off just 39 deliveries, adding 18 more runs to his total before he was Jansen’s third victim, with the score on 179/4.
A late Romario Shepherd cameo, who hit a blistering 41 off 18 deliveries including a boundary and four sixes, coupled with 28 from Rovman Powell, took the Windies past 250.
Jansen finished with 3/52 in his quota of four overs, and Parnell claimed 2/43 from his four.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Records tumble as De Kock leads Proteas’ victory charge
Shades of Herschelle Gibbs and the 438 ODI against Australia at the Wanderers in 2006
Quinton de Kock smashed a maiden T20 international century as the Proteas chased down a record target in a T20 international to beat the West Indies by six wickets and level the three-match series at Centurion on Sunday.
It was a day for records at SuperSport Park as memories of the famous 438 game against Australia at the Wanderers in 2006 came flooding back. On that day Herschelle Gibbs was the hero with an innings of 175, but on Sunday it was a collective effort with De Kock leading from the front striking nine fours and eight sixes in his 43-ball ton.
The left-hander was devastating at the top of the order to put the Proteas in the driver’s seat as they went in pursuit of 259 for victory, the highest run chase in a T20 international.
The previous highest chase of 246/4 was held by Bulgaria against Serbia in June, 2022. The next best by a Test-playing nation was Australia who managed 245/5 against New Zealand in February 2018.
De Kock was the aggressor as he and Reeza Hendricks flayed the West Indies bowlers to all parts of the Pretoria venue, taking their team to 62 in the third over, before bringing up the team’s 100 in the final over of the power play, another record.
He shared 152 with Hendricks before he was dismissed, caught by wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran off Raymon Reifer before Rilee Rossouw, who struck 16 from four deliveries, was the second Proteas wicket to fall off the bowling of Odean Smith.
Hendricks would go on to strike 11 boundaries and two sixes to reach 68 off 28 balls before being caught by Pooran off Rovman Powell. David Miller struck a run a ball 10 before he was caught by Romario Shepheer off Jason Holder, as he tried to accelerate the scoring rate.
Captain Aiden Markram (38 off 21) and Heinrich Klaassen (16 off 7) then steadied the ship to take their side home with seven deliveries to spare on a day that 517 runs were scored across both innings.
Earlier, Johnson Charles took the Proteas bowlers to the cleaners in the highveld, striking the sixth-fastest ton in T20 internationals. The right-hander silenced the SuperSport Park crowd, finding the boundary on 21 occasions (10 fours and 11 sixes) on his way to 118 off just 46 deliveries, as the Windies recorded 258/5, their highest team total in a T20I encounter.
They lost opener Brandon King for a single off Wayne Parnell, bringing Charles to the crease. He and Kyle Mayers looked to get the innings going with two boundaries to end the first over.
They hit six more boundaries and two sixes to move the team total past 50 in the fifth over, before two more boundaries off Kagiso Rabada in the sixth over saw them close out the power play on 62.
Both Mayers and Charles chalked up half-centuries to take the Caribbeans to 137 at the halfway mark in the innings, striking nine sixes and three fours in that four-over period.
Marco Jansen struck back by grabbing two wickets, first dismissing Kyle Mayers (51) to break the 135-run second wicket stand with Charles, before accounting for Nicholas Pooran (2) with the score on 140 at the end of the 11th over.
Charles continued the onslaught on the Proteas’ attack to bring up his maiden ton in T20 internationals off just 39 deliveries, adding 18 more runs to his total before he was Jansen’s third victim, with the score on 179/4.
A late Romario Shepherd cameo, who hit a blistering 41 off 18 deliveries including a boundary and four sixes, coupled with 28 from Rovman Powell, took the Windies past 250.
Jansen finished with 3/52 in his quota of four overs, and Parnell claimed 2/43 from his four.
The Proteas’ new way looks good, just don’t call it ‘Wallyball’
Bavuma hails Proteas’ ‘watershed moment’ as new approach bears fruit
Matthew Breetzke a step closer to Proteas nod
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Australia No 1 in ODI ranks after defeating India
Matthew Breetzke a step closer to Proteas nod
Bavuma hails Proteas’ ‘watershed moment’ as new approach bears fruit
Proteas down Windies thanks to Klaasen fireworks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.