SA name strong squad for must-win Netherlands ODIs

Rand extends last week’s losses as the US dollar firms
Opposition politics in SA is in a sorry state
Labour lawyer backs Cosatu's stance on workers’ constitutional rights
The urgency of the security cluster response shows what a difference political will can make
Coal export prices increased by more than 100% in 2022
The long-term implications are devastating for businesses in the sector, industry body Seifsa warns
Warning that the energy challenge can slow industrialisation, minister says an all-hands-on-deck approach is needed
Tens of thousands had flooded Israel’s streets after Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that he had fired defence minister Yoav Gallant
New Proteas have no less a committed approach to winning, just a less downcast view of losing
The idea that finance is an arm of the state is back — and global banking is likely to be reshaped by it.
SA have named a full-strength squad for their two One-Day Internationals against the Netherlands with the side needing victory in both to keep alive hopes of automatic qualification for the Cricket World Cup in India later in 2023.
Fast bowlers Anrich Nortjé and Kagiso Rabada return for the matches at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Friday and the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday.
The hosts must win both to stay on course for the top eight in the World Super League or they could face the World Cup qualification tournament in Zimbabwe in June, from where the remaining two teams in the field will earn their spots in India.
“We have named our strongest possible squad for these games given the importance of these matches in the context of qualifying for the Cricket World Cup. We have a job to do and I am confident that with this group of players we can get the job done,” new white ball coach Rob Walter said.
SA lost to the Netherlands at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in 2022 in a shock elimination.
Reuters
SA squad: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortjé, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
SA name strong squad for must-win Netherlands ODIs
Winning both will keep alive hopes of automatic qualification for the World Cup in India
SA have named a full-strength squad for their two One-Day Internationals against the Netherlands with the side needing victory in both to keep alive hopes of automatic qualification for the Cricket World Cup in India later in 2023.
Fast bowlers Anrich Nortjé and Kagiso Rabada return for the matches at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Friday and the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday.
The hosts must win both to stay on course for the top eight in the World Super League or they could face the World Cup qualification tournament in Zimbabwe in June, from where the remaining two teams in the field will earn their spots in India.
“We have named our strongest possible squad for these games given the importance of these matches in the context of qualifying for the Cricket World Cup. We have a job to do and I am confident that with this group of players we can get the job done,” new white ball coach Rob Walter said.
SA lost to the Netherlands at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in 2022 in a shock elimination.
Reuters
SA squad: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortjé, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen
Upbeat Proteas hop over to Joburg for decider
Records tumble as De Kock leads Proteas’ victory charge
The Proteas’ new way looks good, just don’t call it ‘Wallyball’
Bavuma hails Proteas’ ‘watershed moment’ as new approach bears fruit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Upbeat Proteas hop over to Joburg for decider
Records tumble as De Kock leads Proteas’ victory charge
The Proteas’ new way looks good, just don’t call it ‘Wallyball’
Bavuma hails Proteas’ ‘watershed moment’ as new approach bears fruit
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.