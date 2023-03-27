Sport / Cricket

SA name strong squad for must-win Netherlands ODIs

Winning both will keep alive hopes of automatic qualification for the World Cup in India

27 March 2023 - 17:47 NICK SAID
Anrich Nortje of South Africa celebrates his dismissal of Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies with his teammates during the 1st KFC T20 International match between South Africa and West Indies at SuperSport Park on March 25, 2023 in Centurion, South Africa. Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Anrich Nortje of South Africa celebrates his dismissal of Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies with his teammates during the 1st KFC T20 International match between South Africa and West Indies at SuperSport Park on March 25, 2023 in Centurion, South Africa. Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

SA have named a full-strength squad for their two One-Day Internationals against the Netherlands with the side needing victory in both to keep alive hopes of automatic qualification for the Cricket World Cup in India later in 2023.

Fast bowlers Anrich Nortjé and Kagiso Rabada return for the matches at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Friday and the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The hosts must win both to stay on course for the top eight in the World Super League or they could face the World Cup qualification tournament in Zimbabwe in June, from where the remaining two teams in the field will earn their spots in India.

“We have named our strongest possible squad for these games given the importance of these matches in the context of qualifying for the Cricket World Cup. We have a job to do and I am confident that with this group of players we can get the job done,” new white ball coach Rob Walter said.

SA lost to the Netherlands at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in 2022 in a shock elimination.

Reuters

SA squad: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortjé, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen  

Upbeat Proteas hop over to Joburg for decider

Wanderers' surface will be a tough act after thrilling run chase against the Windies
Sport
13 hours ago

Records tumble as De Kock leads Proteas' victory charge

Shades of Herschelle Gibbs and the 438 ODI against Australia at the Wanderers in 2006
Sport
1 day ago

The Proteas' new way looks good, just don't call it 'Wallyball'

Coach Rob Walter wants to deepen team members' understanding of the limited overs game
Sport
4 days ago

Bavuma hails Proteas' 'watershed moment' as new approach bears fruit

Heinrich Klaasen's unbeaten 119 off 61 balls allowed the team to chase down the West Indies' target of 261 within 30 overs
Sport
5 days ago
