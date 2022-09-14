International Energy Agency sees strong recovery in 2023 based on China easing lockdowns and recovery in air travel
The English series started on a high with the first Test victory, only to end in despair. This tour finally exposed the soft underbelly of the Proteas Test side — the batting.
That weakness was almost inevitable after the departure of many great batters and all-rounders such as Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis and others. It is a measure of the current Protea batters’ fortitude and game plans as well as our strong bowling attack, that the Proteas reached No 1 on the ICC Test table...
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Proteas have the grit, but selectors need to balance them out
