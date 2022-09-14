×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Cricket

VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Proteas have the grit, but selectors need to balance them out

BL Premium
14 September 2022 - 16:44 Vince van der Bijl

The English series started on a high with the first Test victory, only to end in despair. This tour finally exposed the soft underbelly of the Proteas Test side — the batting.

That weakness was almost inevitable after the departure of many great batters and all-rounders such as Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis and others. It is a measure of the current Protea batters’ fortitude and game plans as well as our strong bowling attack, that the Proteas reached No 1 on the ICC Test table...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.