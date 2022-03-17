Bavuma has little sympathy for ‘unfit’ Magala

All-rounder Sisanda Magala can point a finger at himself for failing fitness tests that ruled him out of the three-match series against Bangladesh, Proteas ODI captain Temba Bavuma says.

Magala‚ who has been in fine form for the Lions in the Cricket SA One Day Cup‚ was omitted last week from the squad to take on the Tigers in the series starting on Friday at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

“To be honest with you‚ I don’t want to be too harsh in answering this question, but I really don’t think there is much of a discussion to be had around it‚” Bavuma said on Thursday.

“I think the fitness standard is something that is made aware to all cricketers within our system. Everyone knows what they need to do to make themselves eligible from a fitness point of view.

“With Magala‚ he knows he can only point the finger at himself and obviously as a captain I am disappointed that I don’t have him at my disposal‚ but I think he can accept it is his own doing.

“I play with the guy at the Lions‚ I have a good relationship with the fitness trainer and the communication that I have had is that there is a lot more good he is doing to try to improve his fitness. Unfortunately at this point in time he is not at the eligible fitness level.”

Bavuma said fitness programmes are communicated to the players and tests are applicable to everyone in a squad.

“In terms of the standards with the tests‚ I am not an expert from that point of view. Mine is to play cricket and if the fitness coach says to me I must run at a certain level‚ then I have to do it.

“Gone are those days where it was communicated in our personal development plan [PDP] every year‚ so it is nothing new or it is not something that is sprung up on anyone.

“I don’t think there is much of a discussion to be had on this matter to be honest — it is something that affects all players equally.”

Bavuma said SA cannot afford to underestimate Bangladesh. “Our last series against India was a successful one — there were a lot of positives from the bowling and batting. Coming again after two months‚ it is important that we remind ourselves of the things that we did well against India.

“We must make sure we get ourselves in the right mental space. One of the things we have spoken about from a mental point of view is that coming up against a side like India generally it is easier for the guys to get themselves up.

“With Bangladesh‚ we can’t afford to underestimate them in any way from a mental and intensity point of view and there can’t be any sense of complacency.”