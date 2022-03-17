Life / Motoring

Audi to transform dreary passenger rides into a digital fantasy realm

Holoride will turn the car cabin into a virtual theme park

17 March 2022 - 17:29 Motor News Reporter
Back seat passengers can put on VR glasses and immerse themselves in interactive content that adapts to the driving movements of the car in real time. Picture: SUPPLIED
Audi has revealed new virtual reality (VR) tech for back-seat passengers in its cars. The technology was first demonstrated at the 2019 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Known as Holoride, the platform recreates virtual realities that adapt content to a car’s movements during a journey.

Back seat passengers can put on virtual reality (VR) glasses and immerse themselves in various media formats such as games, films and interactive content. The main attraction is that the virtual content adapts to the driving movements of the car in real-time.

Clever wireless connectivity between to the car and the VR glasses is through Audi’s MIB3 infotainment system and as a prime example, in a demo video rear passengers in an Audi SUV travelling in a city and wearing specialised VR glasses are transported to a virtual, prehistoric version of their surroundings using an avatar as guiding point. If the vehicle turns right, the virtual world also turns right. If the car goes faster, the virtual tour of the city also speeds up.   

The virtual realities can be changed, from lifelike imagery, or even a space game. A particularly cool option is to turn a twisty mountain pass road drive into a virtual roller coaster instead.

Holoride is available for rear passengers only, but in the future the automation of car travel will make new forms of entertainment possible while driving. It will also open up increased opportunities to learn and work on the road when drivers no longer have to concentrate on driving in the future, and they can turn their attention to other things: working, reading, watching movies — or gaming.

The specialised VR glasses are supplied by HTC and all Audi models produced from June 2022 and fitted with the MIB3 infotainment system will have Holoride capability. The technology will be first available to Germany,  UK and US customers.

Audi SA says Holoride is unconfirmed for SA introduction at this stage.   

