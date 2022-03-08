Teen sensation Brevis wants to play Test cricket

In this era where players are gravitating towards the riches of T20 leagues around the world, it is refreshing to hear SA teen batting sensation Dewald Brevis itching to play Test cricket.

Late in 2021, SA were rocked when batter Quinton de Kock retired from Tests to focus on white-ball cricket, leaving a big hole in the Proteas middle order and behind the stumps. De Kock’s decision came not long after the high-profile retirements of Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla and JP Duminy.

The Proteas are rebuilding the Test top and middle order with captain Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Keagan Petersen, Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma.

In 18-year-old Brevis, SA have an explosive short-format player who is being compared to the irrepressible De Villliers and who wants to play Test cricket. “I love all the formats,” the young Titans player says.

He scored 506 in six innings at the Under-19 World Cup to be named Player of the Tournament. Brevis clocked the most runs ever at the tournament, one more than the previous record held by Indian superstar Shikhar Dhawan.

“I would love to play Test cricket one day. Growing up, that is the format you always watch at SuperSport Park and on TV.

“I also like T20 cricket because it is like fire and lightning. I like the excitement of the sixes and fours and I also like 50-over cricket because it is a lovely format too, so I’ll pick all three formats.”

Bervis likes the flattering comparisons with De Villiers because of his explosiveness and expansive stroke-play, even though he is carving his own path.

“I have always idolised him [De Villiers]. He has always been my role model from a young age. To be compared with him is a massive honour. I enjoy it when people call me Baby AB, but it is important that those people also know me as Dewald Brevis because I want to have my own identity.”

As a mark of his burgeoning reputation, Brevis was sold to the Mumbai Indians for R6m in the Indian Premier League auction and is looking forward to the experience.

“It was a big surprise but it has always been a dream to play in the IPL and I am very excited,” he said. “It is a big thing for me and the family to play in the IPL. I can’t wait to get there.”

Brevis made his Titans T20 debut during the recent Cricket SA T20 Challenge and loved the experience of opening the batting with De Kock. “It has always been an honour to play for the Sky Blues [Titans].

“Playing my first game where I walked out with Quinton was amazing and a dream come true.”

TimesLIVE