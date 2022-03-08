Medical schemes regulator dismays sector with another reprieve for health insurers
08 March 2022 - 19:24
The medical schemes regulator has assured the industry it is intent on finalising a framework for cheap primary healthcare products and opening the market to new entrants, despite granting yet another grace period to rival health insurers.
At issue is the creation of a long-delayed regulatory framework for low-cost benefit options, pared-down medical scheme packages that would be exempt from provisions in the Medical Schemes Act that require cover for a much broader basket of care, known as prescribed minimum benefits...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now