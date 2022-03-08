National / Health Medical schemes regulator dismays sector with another reprieve for health insurers B L Premium

The medical schemes regulator has assured the industry it is intent on finalising a framework for cheap primary healthcare products and opening the market to new entrants, despite granting yet another grace period to rival health insurers.

At issue is the creation of a long-delayed regulatory framework for low-cost benefit options, pared-down medical scheme packages that would be exempt from provisions in the Medical Schemes Act that require cover for a much broader basket of care, known as prescribed minimum benefits...