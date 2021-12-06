Sport / Cricket

SA confirms new India itinerary starting with Boxing Day Test

The series will form part of the new cycle of the World Test Championship, while the three ODIs will count towards the Super League

06 December 2021
Cape Town — SA and India will start their three-match Test series on December 26 with a Boxing Day fixture in Pretoria, officials confirmed on Monday.

The second Test will be staged in Johannesburg from January 3-7, with the third in Cape Town from January 11-15 in a revised itinerary after India requested to arrive a week later than originally planned for the tour.

The teams will also contest a three-match ODI series from January 19-23, with the first two games played in Paarl and the third in Cape Town.

The Test series will form part of the new cycle of the World Test Championship, while the ODIs will count towards the Super League, the qualification tournament for the 2023 World Cup.

A revised schedule, which has done away with four Twenty20 Internationals that had originally been pencilled in, was agreed at the weekend after India had expressed reservations about touring due to the discovery of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in SA.

Reuters

Test series fixtures

December 26-30: First Test at Centurion Park, Pretoria

January 3-7: Second Test at The Wanderers, Johannesburg

January 11-15: Third Test at Newlands, Cape Town

ODI series fixtures

January 19: First ODI at Boland Park, Paarl

January 21: Second ODI at Boland Park, Paarl

January 23: Third ODI at Newlands, Cape Town 

