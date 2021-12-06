Sport / Cricket NEIL MANTHORP: Amid saliva bans and format-flipping cricket still plays host to the virus of money Covid-19 has helped the game to abandon age-old rules and practices and keep pockets bulging B L Premium

There is no doubt Covid-19 has taught the world many more important lessons than have been learned by the game of cricket, but the reshaping of the game has nonetheless been fascinating to watch over the past 18 months.

Playing in front of empty stadiums and not being permitted to apply saliva to the ball sounded like fundamental shifts at the time they were announced, as did not being allowed to high-five or hug your teammates while celebrating, but they are inconsequential now. ..