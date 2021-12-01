‘World-class’ Alex Carey set to make Test debut against England

Sydney — Australia all-rounder Cameron Green says Alex Carey’s experience in one-day cricket will help him make the adjustment to Test cricket when, as looks likely, he replaces Tim Paine for the opening Ashes clash in Brisbane next week.

Australia were left without a wicketkeeper when Paine stepped away from cricket for an “indefinite mental health break” last week in the wake of his resignation as captain over a sexting incident.

Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Wednesday that Josh Inglis has returned to Western Australia, leaving Carey, who has played 83 short-format internationals, set to make his Test debut against England at the Gabba next Wednesday.

“Alex has been around for quite a while now in that international set-up and I’m sure all the confidence he’s gained from playing all the one-dayers will hold him in good stead,” Green said in Queensland on Wednesday.

“The experience that he brings, he’s got a really good record in one-day cricket, he’s really held that position down well. Both the guys they could have gone for are world class.”

Green made his own Test debut in Adelaide during the India series last December, going on to average 33.71 over four Tests with a highest score of 84. While he has confirmed his talent with the bat for Western Australia this season, the 22-year-old seamer will go into his fifth Test next week still seeking his first wicket.

Green said repeated stress fractures over the past four years have limited his bowling and he is confident he can make a more meaningful contribution with the ball in hand this season.

“I think heading into the Test summer last year, I was a bit down on confidence. Obviously the last few years I hadn’t bowled much and had a few restrictions,” he said.

“So I’m sure this year, I’ve played most games bowling and that will hold me in good stead. There won’t be as many nerves flying around this year. I’m really looking forward to it and hopefully I can help out.”

Reuters