Hameed knocking hard to regain England berth, says Silverwood

Nottinghamshire batsman has been in impressive domestic form and could bolster brittle top order

10 August 2021 - 15:45 Amlan Chakraborty
Haseeb Hameed. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/STU FORSTER
Opener Haseeb Hameed is making a “very strong case” for a Test recall in England’s home series against India, coach Chris Silverwood says.

Hameed played the last of his three Tests in 2016 before injury and loss of form combined to banish him to the Test wilderness.

The 24-year-old has been in impressive domestic form with Nottinghamshire and is close to a Test recall as the team management looks for ways to bolster their brittle top order.

“He works extremely hard and he has looked extremely good in the nets,” Silverwood told British media on Monday. “I think he is making a very strong case and, at some point, we may have to make a decision and give him an opportunity.

“When that comes, we will wait and see, but he is certainly putting his best foot forward and, in the nets, he has looked extremely good.”

Skipper Joe Root’s stellar century helped England force a draw in the rain disrupted series opener in Nottingham but that could not gloss over the fragility of their top order. Openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley and No 3  batsman Zak Crawley struggled at Trent Bridge where the hosts were shot out for 183 in the first innings.

Root was their top-scorer in both innings and No 8 Sam Curran’s 32 was the second-highest score by a home batsman.

Silverwood said the top three must quickly rediscover their form. “We have to address the fact that … we are not getting those runs,” the coach said.

“I have invested in these guys. I would rather be accused of giving somebody one too many chances than not enough, I have made that clear from the start, but at some point I will have to make a decision.”

The second match of the five-Test series is scheduled at Lord’s from Thursday.

Reuters

