NEIL MANTHORP: Fans worry sacred series could end up in Covid’s Ashes
09 August 2021 - 18:52
If the Olympic Games can be postponed by a year, anything can. Many Australian cricket fans are struggling to come to terms with the possibility that the sacred Ashes series against England starting in December might be delayed by a year, and though it is still more than four months away, it is already looking distinctly likely.
Nobody can be sure what shape the world will be in by December but it is highly unlikely to have changed significantly and the Australian governments (federal and state) are equally unlikely to have altered the shape of their Covid-19 quarantine protocols to suit the requirements of the England squad. ..
