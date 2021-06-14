Sport / Cricket NEIL MANTHORP: Jealousy and infighting alive and well at Cricket SA BL PREMIUM

Cricket SA’s much-delayed annual general meeting finally took place on Saturday and there was more than enough evidence to suggest the factionalism and politicking that has beset the organisation for so long is alive and thriving.

The majority of the members council (MC) voted against adopting the new memorandum of incorporation (MOI), which incorporates a majority of independent directors on the new board, but eventually agreed to it. They all remain in situ and did everything possible to retain their power. ..